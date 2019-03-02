Local industry giants came in their numbers in support and honour of fellow local stars at the 13th annual South African Film and Television awards under the theme ‘Dare To Dream’.
Hosted by Metro FM's duo Pearl Modiedie and Thomas Msengana, the prestigious ceremony took place at Sun City Super Bowl on Saturday.
Leading the pack with 11 golden horns is 1Magic's hit telenovela "The River", including the Best Telenovela award and Best by public vote, dethroning Mzansi Magic's "Isibaya".
🎊🎉🍾 @PhathuMakwarela #TheRiver #McCafeAtSAFTAs #SAFTAs13 @McDonalds_SA pic.twitter.com/tUumwo2Yaj— Sello Ramosepele (@SelloCR) March 2, 2019
#SAFTAs13Congratulations to Gcina Mkhize, Khanyi, Isibaya for Best Supporting Actress- TV Soap #SAFTAs13 #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/VdVUbCA51m pic.twitter.com/fWDA9Veu1o— saftas13 (@saftas131) March 2, 2019
Moshidi Motshegwa was crowned Best Actress in a Telenovela for her role as Malefu beating fellow actress Sindi Dlathu who plays badass Lindiwe Dlamini in "The River".
Congratulations to Moshidi Motshegwa, Malefu, The River for Best Actress-Telenovela #SAFTAs13 #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/ZHmKRieVc9— SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) March 2, 2019
Among "The River"'s pool of winners is rising star Lawrence Maleka scooped Best Supporting Actor in a Telenova, while fellow actor Presley Chueneyagae bagged Best Actor in a Telenovela who was nominated alongside Hlomla Dandala and Siyabonga Radebe.
When you've just won a SAFTA! #MultiChoicexSAFTAs #SAFTAs13 pic.twitter.com/pzZuVNB5fr— Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) March 2, 2019
Taking home four gongs each is "Isithembiso" and "Lockdown," with Lorcia Cooper winning the coveted Best Supporting Actress in a TV drama for her gangster character Tyson. The prison drama series "Lockdown" also took home Best TV Drama.
Congratulations to Lockdown 2, Black Brain Pictures for Best TV Drama #SAFTAs13 #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/LMZEKtki56— SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) March 2, 2019
Congratulations to Lorcia Cooper, Tyson, Lockdown 2 for Best Supporting Actress - TV Drama #SAFTAs13 #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/q8mhe4swt9— SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) March 2, 2019
While veteran actor Khotso Nkhatho and Simon Bruiners were honoured with Lifetime Achiever Awards.
#SAFTAs13Congratulations to Khotso Nkhatho for winning Lifetime Achiever #SAFTAs13 #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/tHCQDYp2oS pic.twitter.com/rIwAbFTN2L— saftas13 (@saftas131) March 2, 2019
#SAFTAs13Congratulations to Simon Bruinders for winning the Lifetime Achiever Award #SAFTAs13 #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/h5z6SNo4gl pic.twitter.com/C28A9OK0TJ— saftas13 (@saftas131) March 2, 2019
Below is the list of some of this year’s big winners:
Best Actress - Telenovela
Moshidi Motshegwa (The River)
Best Actor - Telenovela
Presley Chweneyagae (The River)
Best Telenovela Supporting Actress
Vele Manenje Shanduka (Ring Of Lies Season 2)
Best Supporting Actor - Telenovela
Lawrence Maleka (The River)
Best Telenovela
The River
Best Actress - TV Drama
Dawn Thandeka (Lockdown 2)
Best Actor - TV Drama
Mothusi Magano (Emoyeni)
Best Supporting Actress - TV Drama
Lorcia Cooper (Lockdown 2)
Best Supporting Actor - TV Drama
S'dumo Mtshali Mandla (Is'thunzi Season 2)
Best TV Drama
Lockdown 2
Best Actress - Feature Film
Jill Levenberg (Die Ellen Pakkies Storie)
Best Actor – Feature Film
Jarrid Geduld (Die Ellen Pakkies Storie)
Best Supporting Feature Film Actress
Ilse Klink Diona (Stroomop)
Best Supporting Actor - Feature Film
Zolisa Xaluva (Sew the Winter to my Skin)
Best Feature Film
Sew the Winter to my Skin