Local industry giants came in their numbers in support and honour of fellow local stars at the 13th annual South African Film and Television awards under the theme ‘Dare To Dream’. Hosted by Metro FM's duo Pearl Modiedie and Thomas Msengana, the prestigious ceremony took place at Sun City Super Bowl on Saturday.

Leading the pack with 11 golden horns is 1Magic's hit telenovela "The River", including the Best Telenovela award and Best by public vote, dethroning Mzansi Magic's "Isibaya".

Moshidi Motshegwa was crowned Best Actress in a Telenovela for her role as Malefu beating fellow actress Sindi Dlathu who plays badass Lindiwe Dlamini in "The River".

Among "The River"'s pool of winners is rising star Lawrence Maleka scooped Best Supporting Actor in a Telenova, while fellow actor Presley Chueneyagae bagged Best Actor in a Telenovela who was nominated alongside Hlomla Dandala and Siyabonga Radebe.

Taking home four gongs each is "Isithembiso" and "Lockdown," with Lorcia Cooper winning the coveted Best Supporting Actress in a TV drama for her gangster character Tyson. The prison drama series "Lockdown" also took home Best TV Drama.

While veteran actor Khotso Nkhatho and Simon Bruiners were honoured with Lifetime Achiever Awards.

Below is the list of some of this year’s big winners:

Best Actress - Telenovela

Moshidi Motshegwa (The River)

Best Actor - Telenovela

Presley Chweneyagae (The River)

Best Telenovela Supporting Actress

Vele Manenje Shanduka (Ring Of Lies Season 2)

Best Supporting Actor - Telenovela

Lawrence Maleka (The River)

Best Telenovela

The River

Best Actress - TV Drama

Dawn Thandeka (Lockdown 2)

Best Actor - TV Drama

Mothusi Magano (Emoyeni)

Best Supporting Actress - TV Drama

Lorcia Cooper (Lockdown 2)

Best Supporting Actor - TV Drama

S'dumo Mtshali Mandla (Is'thunzi Season 2)

Best TV Drama

Lockdown 2

Best Actress - Feature Film

Jill Levenberg (Die Ellen Pakkies Storie)

Best Actor – Feature Film

Jarrid Geduld (Die Ellen Pakkies Storie)

Best Supporting Feature Film Actress

Ilse Klink Diona (Stroomop)

Best Supporting Actor - Feature Film

Zolisa Xaluva (Sew the Winter to my Skin)

Best Feature Film

Sew the Winter to my Skin