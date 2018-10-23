Trevor Noah gets cute and creative for "Son of Patricia" announcemnt. Picture: Screengrab/Facebook

The Son of Patricia is coming to Netflix — quite literally. Noah steps away from the "Daily Show" desk and takes the stage for a stand-up special that touches on racism, immigration, camping and more. with a brand new Original Stand Up which will be available globally.

"Son of Patricia" is the second special to come from the local comedian, with his first being the hugely popular, "Afraid of the Dark."

Noah took to social media to announce the upcoming show with the help of a "Craigslist chicken".

Watch the cute interaction below.

Need a Trevor Noah fix before November? Then watch his 13-episode "Nationwild" feature on Showmax.

Each one of the 13 episodes features a short introductory set by Trevor as the host, an interview with the featured comedian about their ladder to success, followed by that comedian’s set.

Some of the comedians featured on the comedy showcase include Comic Choice Awards winners Tsitsi Chiumya and Phil De Lange, and Bongani Dube, Gilli Apter and Lindy Johnson and Eric Jansen.