Seasoned SA actresses who made their TV comeback
There comes a time in everyone’s professional life where a break is needed. Corporates have annual leave so that employees can recharge. However, in the fast-paced world of television, there is no annual leave.
If you play a lead character, chances are you are on set every day acting out lines. So when a star takes a break for a little while, it’s usually necessary. These seasoned actresses took a hiatus but are back on South African screens like they never left.
Lucia Mthiyane
The legendary actress, singer and chef first made her mark in the long-running musical, Girl Talk, produced by Richard Loring. From there she went on to star in Soul Buddyz, Backstage, Mzansi, Generations, Flat 27 Rhythm City and Muvhango. After a break, Mthiyane is back on the silver screen on Uzalo where she plays Mrs Gwala and Durban Gen. In Durban Gen she plays Albertina, a feisty rural woman who believes that for some reason, she is special enough to be treated as a higher being wherever she goes. She is a woman who judges others from the moment she sees them. And of course, her opinion never changes from there. This is how she feels about Bab’ Gumede and from the outset, the two are destined to butt heads.
Lorcia Cooper-Kumalo
Award-winning actress and dancer Lorcia Cooper-Kumalo needs no introduction. The star made a name for herself while working on Backstage where she played Charmaine Jacobs. Following her long run on Backstage, the star went on a hiatus. She returned to television to play Tyson on Mzansi Magic’s hit prison drama, Lockdown, a role that would ultimately see her walk away with a SAFTA award. Lorcia has cemented her return with roles on popular shows like The Queen, Still Breathing and she recently joined the cast of The Estate.
Camilla Waldman
Celebrated theatre performer Camila Waldman is best known to TV watchers as Anne De Villiers. A role she played on Generations from March 2004 to June 2008. After leaving the soapie she then joined Isidingo for a short while. She is now set to take on a new role on M-Net’s multi-award-winning daily drama, Legacy. Waldman will make her debut as Jonno’s mom, Dimitra, a Greek woman in her fifties, on Monday. Her new character is a typical Mediterranean mama – warm, affectionate, motherly, and nurturing, with an effusive spirit. Dimitra is generous and welcoming of Jonno’s fiancée, Petra, into her heart and family. She loves to cook and to feed the ones she loves. She is very, very chatty and can go a bit overboard in her desire to please.