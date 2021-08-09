Seasoned SA actresses who made their TV comeback

There comes a time in everyone’s professional life where a break is needed. Corporates have annual leave so that employees can recharge. However, in the fast-paced world of television, there is no annual leave. If you play a lead character, chances are you are on set every day acting out lines. So when a star takes a break for a little while, it’s usually necessary. These seasoned actresses took a hiatus but are back on South African screens like they never left.

Lucia Mthiyane Lucia Mthiyane is a well-known SA actress. She is also very skilled in the kitchen. When she isn't reading lines, she's cooking up a storm. The legendary actress, singer and chef first made her mark in the long-running musical, Girl Talk, produced by Richard Loring. From there she went on to star in Soul Buddyz, Backstage, Mzansi, Generations, Flat 27 Rhythm City and Muvhango. After a break, Mthiyane is back on the silver screen on Uzalo where she plays Mrs Gwala and Durban Gen. In Durban Gen she plays Albertina, a feisty rural woman who believes that for some reason, she is special enough to be treated as a higher being wherever she goes. She is a woman who judges others from the moment she sees them. And of course, her opinion never changes from there. This is how she feels about Bab’ Gumede and from the outset, the two are destined to butt heads. Lorcia Cooper-Kumalo