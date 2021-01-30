’Sex and the City’ revival will reference Covid-19 pandemic

The 55-year-old actress - who will resume her role as Carrie Bradshaw in the upcoming series, titled 'And Just Like That' - has revealed that the show will make the coronavirus crisis part of the storyline. Speaking about the coronavirus pandemic, she said: "It will obviously be part of the storyline, because that’s the City (these characters) live in. And how has that changed relationships once friends disappear? I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all ... "I think that Cynthia, Kristin, and I are all excited about the time that has passed. You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? ’’Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way? Did they move with momentum?

’’Are they like some people who are confused, threatened, nervous (by what’s happening in the world)? I’m so curious and excited to see how the writers imagine these women today."

And Sarah also revealed the show will examine the characters' modern day lives.

Speaking to Vanity Fair magazine, she added: "What is their relationship to social media? What has changed? ... What is their life like?

’’For Carrie, who doesn’t have family beyond her friendships, where is she professionally? How have all of these political changes affected her work?

’’Is she still writing a column? Has she written any more books? Or does she have a podcast?

’’What does fashion mean to her now? How have the friendships changed or not changed, and has her social circle grown?"

Bang Showbiz