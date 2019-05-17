PICTURE: HELEN SLOAN/HBO



Westeros, for Daenerys Targaryen, was like the Promised Land.

The land of her birth, Westeros represented everything she wanted in life. The Iron Throne, King's Landing and Dragonstone, were things that she wanted and she was willing to do everything to get it.





It's understandable. She grew up in exile after being smuggled out of Westeros. While in Essos, she was abused by her brother, Viserys; she was then forced to marry a Dothraki warlord, Khal Drogo so that Viserys can get an army to fight for the Iron Throne.





She eventually fell in love with Khal Drogo and he was very protective over her, even murdering her brother when he continues to throw his weight around and threatening to kill her unborn baby.





Daenerys Targaryen with her Unsullied in Meereen. PICTURE: HELEN SLOAN/HBO

She then lost Drogo and their baby. Later on, the dragon eggs she got from her benefactor Illyrio Mopatis on her wedding day, hatch after she walks into the funeral pyre she had set up for Drogo. She steps out with three dragons from the fire, unscathed.





She gained a lot of power in Essos. She conquered Yunkai and the man cities of Slavers Bay, including Meereen, got herself the Dothraki and Unsullied and also got herself a new lover, Daario Naharis and his troupe of fighters, the Second Sons pledged their allegiance.





She left Meereen in power. She had everything she wanted, however she longed for home.





But should she have gone to Westeros?





Ruled by Cersei Lannister (Baratheon) it's become a hate-filled, war torn country. It's a mess. But since she wanted to claim back the throne for her family, the Targaryens, she and her armies and dragons left for Westeros. That's when things went from great to just horrible.





She Lost Her Dragons

Rhaegal and Viserion in chains in Meereen PICTURE: HELEN SLOAN/HBO

Viserion, named after her brother, was killed by the Night King in the seventh season. She had gone to rescue Jon Snow and his merryband of White Walker fighters from the Land of Always Winter and sadly, Viserion was turned into a wight dragon. He was later used by the Night King to bring down the Wall, which had kept the White Walkers away from Westeros.





She also lost Rhaegal, named after her older brother and Jon Snow's father, Rhaeger Targaryen, when he was shot down by Euron Greyjoy while airborne to Dragonstone from Winterfell.





She Lost Her Friends and Confidantes

PICTURE: HELEN SLOAN/HBO





In a space of a few days, she lost two of her closest friends - Ser Jorah Mormont and Missandei of Naarth. Ser Jorah died protecting her from a wight attack during the battle of Winterfell. She lost Missandei when she was captured by Euron's Iron Born and then she had to watch as she was beheaded by The Mountain following Cersei's orders.





She Was Betrayed

PICTURE: HELEN SLOAN/HBO





Now with no one she truly trusts, it's no wonder that she felt very unhinged this past episode. She had implicitely asked Jon Snow to not reveal his real identity to everyone. She decided that his family deserves to know and so asked Bran to let Sansa and Arya know. Sansa then told Tyrion, who then told Varys. Varys, ever the schemer, preferred Jon as the king, especially since he had a better claim to the Iron Throne.





Tyrion then let Daenerys know about Varys's betrayal and she had him burnt. She is upset with Jon for telling his family and also upset with Tyrion for telling Varys. There is no one from Westeros that she can trust.





So maybe she should cut her losses and return to Meereen, no? She left her lover, Daario in power and she will easily return to the throne and rule in peace.





Maybe coming back to Westeros was a big mistake. Besides losing so much more than any other character on the show, she has also exacted her revenge on Cersei, setting King's Landing on fire. No one likes her in Westeros- they fear her, which is not a good way to rule.





I so hope the writers make her return, in glory, to Meereen, where she is truly loved. Pity that will not be the case.



