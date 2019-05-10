This image released by HBO shows Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington in a scene from "Game of Thrones". Picture: AP

"But why is it always cold and dark?" I asked my colleague as he tried to explain a scene from season 8 of "Game of Thrones". "It’s not always dark and cold," he answers back.

“And why is it snowing? Does the sun not shine there,” I ask again.

"Of course the sun shines," he snipes back.

The conversation had been going on for the better part of half an hour. He sighed and said, "I can’t speak to you when you’re like this".

Well, to be honest. I wasn’t really interested. I just humoured him, just like I humour people on the train, people on chat groups and just about everywhere I go.

I’ve become a pariah and cast out from the inner circle. People look at me in disgust when I can’t respond with a witty remark or theory about the previous night’s episode. Maybe I should join a support group for people who just don’t get the fuss about "Game of Thrones". There must be others like me, right?

A friend once tried to explain it to me and said, "If you like period dramas, then you’ll like it. Think of it as a period drama filled with lots of gratuitous sex and violence."

I went on his word and watched the first episode of season 1. I didn’t watch it to the end. And then I fast-forwarded to an episode from season 2. It had fire and brimstone. No thank you, I’m scared of hell, and don’t want a reminder of what awaits me once I shed this mortal coil. And dragons? I can’t take you seriously if you’re flaunting around half naked and call yourself the Mother of Dragons.

Another thing, "Game of Thrones" has been described as the best TV series in modern times. Um, no. I don’t think so. If anything, it has all the makings of an x-rated syndicated soapie. Family members sleeping with each other? Check. Main characters coming back to life? Check. Someone threatening to avenge their father’s death? Check.

I hate to break it to you, but it sounds like GoT has been stealing the script writers from "The Bold and the Beautiful".

Yes, I said it. You can send your hate mail to [email protected]