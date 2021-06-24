A-list actors join new e.tv soap 'House of Zwide'

Veteran actors Vusi Kunene and Winnie Ntshaba will lead the cast of the new e.tv daily drama, “House of Zwide”, come July 19. “House of Zwide” will replace e.tv’s long- running daily drama “Rhythm City” as part of the free-to air channel’s business strategy.

The last episode of “Rhythm City“ will air on July 16 at 7pm, marking the end of an era for the much-loved daily. “House of Zwide”, produced by Bomb Productions and VideoVision Entertainment, will introduce viewers to a fashionable Joburg family who bring high drama and ruthless ambition as they rise in the cut-throat fashion industry. South African viewers can expect to see some of their favourite stars such as Kunene, who will play Funani Zwide – South Africa’s biggest fashionista, founder and owner of “House of Zwide”.

He will be alongside Winnie Ntshaba who plays his supportive wife, Faith Zwide. Winnie Ntshaba as Faith Zwide. Picture: Supplied. Motlatsi Mafatshe will play the comedic Uncle Molefe. The talented Mafatshe will bring moments of humour to the show and qualities that South Africa has fallen in love with over the years.

Motlatsi Mafatshe will play Uncle Molefe. Picture: Supplied Jeffrey Sekele will play Isaac, a sympathetic gangster and former Umkhonto we Sizwe veteran involved in the turbulent hostel wars during the mid-’90s. Isaac is a loving father to two beautiful daughters and a husband to Rea, played by Matshepo Maleme. Jeffrey Sekele will play Isaac. Picture: Supplied The flamboyant and talented Khaya Dladla plays Lazarus, Funani Zwide’s life-long confidante, and responsible for interpreting and executing his designs.

He is always immaculately groomed and obsessed with neatness and order; he takes no nonsense. Khaya Dladla plays Lazarus. Picture: Supplied Some of the new faces on the show will include Nefisa Mkhabela, who makes her television debut and lead as Ona Molapo, while Shalate Sikhabi plays her friend, Shoki. They both navigate the fashion world with challenges in their path.

Nefisa Mkhabela. Picture: Supplied Anant Singh, VideoVision Entertainment chief executive, said “House of Zwide’ tells a thrilling rags-to-riches story set in the glamorous world of fashion. “It’s a timely aspirational tale with many twists and turns that we believe will keep viewers glued to their television screens. “We’re excited to be partnering with Bomb Productions on this production, which also marks our second series with e.tv,” said Singh.

Desiree Markgraaff, Bomb Productions executive producer, said: “We acknowledge and are humbled to be following in the footsteps of Rhythm City, which has blazed a trail in this time slot. “We’re very excited to be creating a new show for e.tv and hope viewers will welcome ’House Of Zwide’.