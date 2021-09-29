'Arendsvlei' breaks barriers with gay wedding

The popular kykNET & kie telenovela “Arendsvlei” had their very first gay wedding. The beloved couple Lee-Roy (Roberto Kyle) and Wesley (Craig Adriaanse) finally tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony outside Stellenbosch.

And they once again showed that love wins time and time again. This young couple has been creeping deep into viewers' hearts since the first season. They have been through many struggles, including Lee-Roy's battle with cancer, Wesley's suicide attempt and the battle with his sexuality.

But one thing is for sure, they will always have each other’s backs. Safta award-winning actor Roberto said the wedding was one of the highlights of his career. Roberto Kyle. Picture: Supplied “I think the wedding symbolises light in a world that still has a lot of darkness towards the queer community today. I will always cherish the experience and cannot wait to do it one day in my own life,” Roberto shared.

Craig said Wesley and Lee-Roy’s relationship was a beautiful thing to witness over the past seasons. Craig Adriaanse. Picture: Supplied “Representing a community whose stories have been pushed under the rug for a very long time was the highlight for me. Love always wins,” Craig shared. The wedding was shot over two days outside Stellenbosch.

“The production team had about a month-and-a-half to plan the wedding. We really wanted it to be special for the couple. “Something timeless and simple, yet elegant. We wanted to give them a wedding that is genuine to themselves and their family. It was a day full of love and just like a fairy tale,” says Tarryn Josephs, publicity manager of “Arendsvlei”. The festivities aren’t over yet! The reception will air on Wednesday’s episode.