The cast of "Arendsvlei". Picture: Supplied

Beatrice Abrahams and the learners of Hoërskool Arendsvlei will bring more drama to the small screen in kykNET & kie’s very first Afrikaans telenovela, "Arendsvlei", that was recently extended for another season. Will Arendsvlei’s favourite villain, Wendy Newman get away with murder, or will she finally be caught for killing David Abrahams?

Wendy was still walking freely in the first season, while the Arendsvlei community was left shattered after Beatrice ended up in jail for allegedly murdering her husband, David.



The first season explored happiness, sadness, vindictiveness and plans only Wendy could think of.

But have Arendsvlei viewers seen it all?

In this season, Janice’s brother, Steve Mortlock is released from prison and he turns the Arendsvlei world upside down. David’s long-lost son, Nathan, will also make an appearance, all the while Chantel’s father unexpectedly knocks on their door.

Viewers can also expect another murder, engagements, cheating and witness how Wendy goes to new extremes to ruin the Arendsvlei community.

Jolene Martin (Beatrice), Melanie Du Bois (Rolene), Rehane Abrahams (Wendy), Crystal Donna Roberts (Janice), Sherman Pharo (Thys), Ann Juries (Claudia), Jody Abrahams (Lionel), Celeste Matthews (Gertie), Craig Adriaanse (Wesley), Gerwen Simon (Valdonia) and Roberto Kyle (LeeRoy) are just a few of the actors making a return.

And a few household names will also join the Arendsvlei family. Danny Ross will play the role of David’s son, Maurice Carpede will play Chantel’s father and one of South Africa’s gems, Shaleen Surtie-Richards will portray the role of Lionel’s mother.

Penguin Films are the producers again and is very excited about the second season. Creative producer, Roberta Durrant, says it’s always a pleasure to work on "Arendsvlei".



“With each school calendar year, you get to introduce new characters and storylines. But it’s also challenging to keep the stories exciting and to not become stagnant. It’s a wonderful thing that we can bring new characters in and still keep our core family.”



Head writer and co-producer, Theltom Masimila, says: “In the first season of Arendsvlei, we only explored one chapter in each character’s book.

In season two, our first group of matriculants graduates from school and heads off to university. We also introduce the class of 2020 and some of our beloved characters are left with more skeletons in the cupboard than we could ever imagine.

"Arendsvlei" airs every Monday to Wednesday on kykNET & kie, DStv channel 145 at 8pm.