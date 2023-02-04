Award-winning telenovela ‘The River’ to end after six seasons

After six drama-filled seasons, Mzansi will finally bid farewell to the beloved citizens of Refilwe as 1Magic’s multi-award-winning telenovela “The River” comes to an end. The season finale of “The River“ is set to premiere on February 6 on 1Magic, DStv Channel 103 at 8pm.

Story continues below Advertisement

Having made its debut in 2018, “The River” spread beyond the South African borders, being adapted in several other African countries, including Nigeria and Angola. “At M-Net Local Entertainment Channels we would like to extend our most sincere gratitude to the cast and crew of ‘The River’ for a memorable five years,” said Shirley Adonisi, director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, in a press statement shared with IOL Entertainment. “Their hard work, dedication and brilliance have led to the telenovela’s success. The final season is going to be the show’s most epic one yet. The drama will be bigger and better, setting the stage for the ultimate finale.”

With several impressive milestones including clean sweeps at prestigious awards shows and over 1 200 episodes aired, the Tshedza Pictures telenovela has been a “game-changer” in South African television. The show has scooped 26 South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) out of 31 nominations, and with one 47th International Emmy Award nomination to its name, it remains the most-awarded telenovela in South Africa. “When we created ‘The River’ seven years ago, we knew that we wanted to tell a story that will have a definite ending,” said Phathu Makwarela, executive producer at Tshedza Pictures.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Now on its sixth season, we feel the time is right to bring the story of these beloved characters to an end, on our own terms and when viewers still treasure the show. “ As the saying goes, ‘a good dancer always knows when to leave the stage’, and now it’s that time for ‘The River’.” Over the years, “The River” has given top names a platform to shine while unearthing new talent who have gone on to enjoy fruitful careers. New talent such as Zenokuhle Maseko, Larona Moagi, Lunga Mofokeng, Thabiso Ramotshela, Jessica Sithole and most recently, Unathi Mkhize, Vuyo Biyela and Tina Dlathu.

Story continues below Advertisement