Busisiwe Mtshali warns peers of fake ‘Generations: The Legacy’ auditions

South African actress Busisiwe “Bucee” Mtshali took to social media this week to warn fellow actors about the latest scam involving one of the longest-running TV shows, “Generations: The Legacy”. Best known for her role as Nkuli in the award-winning female prison drama series “Lockdown”, Mtshali issued a statement on her Insta stories explaining how she nearly fell for the “scammer” impersonating Mzansi’s legendary film and television producer Mfundi Vundla.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I was contacted by supposedly uBab' Mfundi requesting me to come to Durban for an audition tomorrow,” shared the star. “It was when I was requested to book my own flights through his ‘travel agent Trevor’ that I knew something was up”. “To my industry peers, please be careful, please don't fall victim to their tricks,” she added.

Screenshot from Busisiwe “Bucee” Mtshali’s Insta stories. “Generations: The Legacy” also issued a statement confirming that Vundla would never contact any potential cast members for auditions. “Our auditions process is handled exclusively by our casting department,” read the statement on the show’s official Instagram page. “Mr Mfundi Vundla does not contact anyone directly for auditions…Remember if they ask you to pay it’s a scam.”

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #GenerationsTheLegacy (@generations_the_legacy) When concerned fans asked about their audition processes, it was clarified that none of their auditions were advertised on social media platforms. “We deal directly with the agencies,” read the show’s response on Instagram. In 2021, thespian Sello Maake ka Ncube revealed to his fans that his old social media account had landed in the hands of scammers.

Story continues below Advertisement