Candice Modiselle is ready to shake things up on ‘The Queen'

Candice Modiselle is ready to shake things up on Mzansi Magic’s award-winning telenovela, “The Queen”. Modiselle recently took to social media to confirm that she is joining the star-studded cast as Mbali Tau, who is vibrant, sassy and in your face. The former “Generations: The Legacy” star makes her debut on Tuesday and is excited for Mzansi to see her in a different, yet exciting light. Elaborating on her role, Modiselle says: “Mbali Tau is a feisty, go-getting, assertive, confident young black woman. She knows what she wants and she knows how she wants it. “And she's one that's very uncompromising when it comes to getting what she rightfully deserves.”

She adds: “You'll get to see that through how her relationship manifests with uShaka, as well as the conflict that resides with Thando. It's quite a layered, very meaty, but extremely exciting storyline.”

The 26-year-old star says she’s done playing juvenile characters and the time has come for her to step up into a more mature role.

“So this role is exciting because the world gets to be reminded that I'm a grown woman. The audience will get to see me as a mature character.

“In my most recognisable roles in both ’Generations’ and ’Impilo’, I played a youthful character ... And even in the short films that I've done, I was also still playing someone youthful.

“I wanted to take ownership of my youthful nature, before I ventured into anything seductive, anything mature."

Modiselle admits to sharing many similarities with Mbali.

“So she's a character that I draw very great similarities with. Maybe not with the feistiness. But the joy that she’s an empowered woman, and an independent one at that.”

Modiselle adds: "The fight scene with Thando (Jessica Nkosi), it was extremely exciting, yet challenging because I've never been in a physical fight before. But we found such a dynamic way to do it and she was a dream to work with.”

She further explains: “They are exceptionally professional, they show up ready to play and to enjoy the process. It's so much fun acting with them.

Modiselle also expressed her gratitude to be a part of the Ferguson family.

“And working with the Fergusons, that, for me, it's an honour. They are incredible leaders in the world of storytelling.

"So having this opportunity to be represented on the platform that they've created and has been widely celebrated by South Africans and Africans across the board, that, for me, is a pleasure that I simply can't take for granted.”

Watch “The Queen” on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) at 9pm, weekdays.