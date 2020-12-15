Eloise Clasen on her character’s double mastectomy on ‘Binnelanders’

Cancer has touched most lives, directly and indirectly. Currently, on “Binnelanders”, Julia Wessels (played by Eloise Clasen), the locum therapist, has decided to undergo a double mastectomy after testing positive for the BRCA gene. The surgery takes place in Tuesday’s (December 15) episode. It will be followed by immediate reconstruction. The journey has been emotional, to say the least. On her character’s state of mind, Clasen revealed: “It is a forever battle in her head. One day she is so sure about what choices to make and the next she feels completely lost with little or no input from people because no one wants to make any decisions for Julia. She knows what the best scientific choice is but the human aspect comes into play and the thought of not feeling like a woman has a real impact on her psyche.”

Thankfully, she has a great support system.

Cobus Rossouw Jnr as Hugo in Binnelanders.

The actress shared: “Support, she has a lot of. Hugo (Cobus Rossouw Jnr) - her first husband whom she married again) - is just amazing in his way. For the first time in years she feels like someone has her back. Hugo and her cousin’s support is priceless to her.”

What also plays a big role in her current decision is the fact that she lost her mom to cancer when she was a teenager. And her cousin is currently undergoing chemo.

She added: “Julia's mom passed away at a time when Julia was still young and becoming a woman. Every single choice made from her passing was difficult. She found her groove but she had to do a lot alone. Finding Hugo was the best thing that happened to her and then things went pear-shaped. That is why getting back with him again is so amazing.”

She has a son, Sammy (HJ Horjus), with her second husband, Naas.

Since the story arc kicked off at the end of November, Clasen has received a lot of feedback from viewers.

She admitted: “They feel for Julia. One viewer said that she went through everything almost the same as her. It is amazing to see how gently they talk about her.”

As for the big scene, she shared: “I think going into any surgery is almost like being in denial. You don't want to think about it, so you focus on the people who are there with you. Hugo was very nervous. By that point, Julia was only thinking about Sammy and Hugo. She knew she was in good hands.”

Clasen went on to sing the praises on the team at “Binnelanders” who supported her through every scene.

“Binnelanders” airs on kykNET on weekdays at 7.30pm.