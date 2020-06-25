e.tv's 'Rhythm City' and 'Scandal!' shut down production due to Covid-19

Another three soapies have had to come to an abrupt halt due to employees testing positive for coronavirus. Two of e.tv's productions, "Rhythm City" and "Scandal!" an SABC2 soapie, "7de Laan" had to halt production due to Covid-19 on set. All three series are filmed at Sasani Studios in Highlands North, Johannesburg. According to the channel, "Rhythm City" and "Scandal!" have had to halt production due to positive cases of Covid-19 recorded from staff. The channel did not confirm whether the actors or crew members tested positive for the novel virus.

"e.tv can confirm that positive cases of Covid-19 have been recorded on two of its weekday soapies, "Rhythm City" and "Scandal!".

In respecting the privacy of our talent’s medical and health matters, we will not be issuing the names of any individuals.

However, both sets of the local production premises have been shut down and are undertaking the necessary testing for exposed cast and crew members," read the statement.

It continued to say that production sets have been deep cleaned and those affected are self isolating.

"The sets have undergone deep cleaning to further minimize the risk of contamination, in accordance with Covid-19 protocols. Affected individuals are currently undergoing self-isolation until the end of the stipulated 14-day period,".

e.tv said Quizzical Pictures and Ochre Media will continue to monitor the health of the affected employees. And filming will resume when it is appropriate to do so.

Since the national lockdown regulations were relaxed in level 3 and productions resumed shooting, many shows had to come to a halt due to cast and crew contracting the virus.

SABC2's "Muvhango" had to halt production until further notice as an employee was exposed to someone with Covid-19.

1 Magic's "The River" also halted production following one of its crew members testing positive for the coronavirus.

Despite "Rhythm City" and "Scandal!" stopping production, fans can continue enjoying the shows every weekday evening at 7pm and 7.30pm, respectively.