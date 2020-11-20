e.tv's 'Rhythm City' to end in 2021 to make way for new daily drama

Free-to-air channel e.tv announced its decision to axe its long running daily drama, “Rhythm City“. The show’s last episode will air on July 16, 2021at 7pm, marking the end of an era for the much-loved daily. For over a decade, “Rhythm City” has been a compelling offering that has captivated its viewers. Its authentic storytelling took fans on a journey while simultaneously launching the careers of many unknown faces and some now famously talented musicians. Over the past few years, the show’s audience peaked to almost 5.2 million viewers and consistently ranked amongst the Top 10 most-watched soapies in South Africa.

The decision to decommission “Rhythm City” is part of a business strategy, which includes reviewing a show's on-air life cycle.

Marlon Davids, Managing Director at e.tv, said: "e.tv continues to look forward to fulfilling its mandate of producing exceptional and relevant local content, and the production has successfully achieved its part of the obligation throughout the past 13 years.

“Rhythm City” has secured its place in e.tv's history books, and a legacy mark has been made. We want to extend our gratitude to the entire production staff, crew, and cast for their incomparable craft," said Davids.

He thanked the show's production team Quizzical Pictures for their dedication, passion and hard work in producing the multi-award-winning drama.

“Over the past decade, ”Rhythm City“ has given viewers a delicious mix of earth-shattering rivalry, overwhelming big loves, debilitating betrayals, and unforgettable duplicitous behaviour.

The next few months of the show will have a strong focus on finalising prominent plot lines, some of which, like the introduction of Suffocates long lost adoptive son Pule, will take fan favourites back into time, to when it all started,” Davids said.

“Rhythm City” will be replaced by another local daily drama, “Durban Gen”.

Catch “Rhythm City” on weekdays at 7pm on e.tv.