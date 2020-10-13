Fans excited as actress Xoli Zondi-Zamisa joins 'Imbewu'

Actress Xoli Zondi-Zamisa is ready to take up her next role. Soon the former “Generation: The Legacy” star will be seen on e.tv’s “Imbewu” where she will play the role of Violet Vilakazi, wife of heart-throb Menzi Vilakazi. Menzi is also MaZulu’s new love interest. Violet finds her way into the world of Imbewu when Menzi’s arch-nemesis Phakade digs up his past and uncovers her existence. Menzi’s estranged wife has a murky past marred by a mental illness.

We first meet her while she’s in a mental institution following his arrangement with the court, for her to be put under his care.

Her mental illness led her to being charged with murder, after she burnt down the house of a woman she suspected was sleeping with her husband.

With MaZulu facing strong resistance from her family about her engagement to Menzi, will Violet be the solution the Bhengu’s have been wishing for?

And how will Menzi react to the unravelled truth about his wife, now that he has asked another woman to marry him?

Catch Xoli Zondi-Zamisa making her debut as Violet on “Imbewu” on October 19 at 9.30pm on e.tv.