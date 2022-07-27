Gcina Mkhize’s ready to unleash chaos on ‘Imbewu’

Seasoned actress Gcina Mkhize will be joining the cast of popular e.tv drama “Imbewu” as the character of Nozi. She is popularly known for her long-running role in “Isibaya” which even earned her a SA Film and Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Soap.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mkhize’s background in Zulu productions makes her well suited for “Imbewu”. Her character is about to bring serious drama to the show. She is the sole witness to a hit-and-run involving Zithulele (Raphael Griffiths) and Sibongile, which left a young girl dead. Nozi starts to blackmail Zithulele and presses him further for more money until he threatens her with a gun.

While she’s just trying her luck and not hoping for much, she does squeeze R35 000 out of him. With the evidence she has against Zithulele, it’s an amount he is very happy to hand over. But she fuels Mzwandile’s suspicion that Zithulele may have been involved in his niece Slindile’s murder. “Imbewu” announced the news of the latest addition to its stellar cast on its social media platforms.

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imbewu (@etvimbewu) Muzi Mthabela, who used to star in “Imbewu”, shared his excitement about Mkhize. “@gcinagrace Demdi Maan... Azibibitheke,” he commented on his Instagram. Other social media users expressed their excitement over Mkhize finally returning to screens following the end of “Isibaya” in 2021. @mballi_m said: “I love this🥹 I’ve waiting for her to return to our screens”.

Story continues below Advertisement