The cast of "Generations: The Legacy". Picture: Facebook

The SABC has released a statement revealing that "Generations: The Legacy" would be returning to TV screens and has been recommissioned for two seasons. In the statement sent to IOL Entertainment by SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo on Tuesday, the public broadcaster and Morula Pictures came to an agreement and said that new episodes would start airing in December and the rest of 2020.

"The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and Morula Pictures are pleased to announce that 'Generations: The Legacy' has been recommissioned for two new seasons.

"The common ground reached by the two parties stems from the fact that the soap has maintained its spot as South Africa’s most loved soap for the past 28 years. The programme boasts a viewership of more than 8.5 million and is currently the second most watched daily soap in the country.

"'Generations: The Legacy' will continue uninterrupted and audiences will be spoilt with fresh episodes throughout December and the rest of 2020.