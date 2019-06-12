Gerard Rudolf with co-star Michelle Beiling on the set of Isidingo. Photo: Supplied



Fans of the SABC3 soapie were left stunned after one of the characters they've gotten used to seeing on their small screens bid them farewell.

Gerard Rudolf, who played the character of Hendrik Lategan on the SABC 3 soapie made his final appearance on the soapie this week after his character suffered from a brain aneurysm. Rudolf has been with the soapie for two and a half years.





In the scene, Hendrik is seen collapsing while grasping at his head and groaning. He is later discovered by his wife Lalage (played by veteran actress Elma Postma) who proceeds to call an ambulance as the episode ends.





Speaking about his time on the soapie, Rudolf said: "I am extremely grateful for my time on the show and for my wonderful co-actors – especially the Lategan family. Elma, Lee, Deandre and M ichelle, you were an absolute pleasure to work with," he said.





Fans of the show have also expressed their shock at the death of one of their favourite characters:

@IsidingoSABC3 Wow I still cannot believe it😭😭 and the background music made the scene more painful 💔 #isidingo https://t.co/dRSltLhlsj — Kutlwa.no (@Miss_Composure_) June 10, 2019

Goodnight Hendrik, Ndoda yamadoda! 💔💔

To @GerardRudolf thank you for sharing your craft and impeccable talent with the Isidingo family and fans.

Your presence on and off screen will be sorely missed. #Isidingo #Isidingo20years pic.twitter.com/HGkfoYLvIj — Isidingo (@IsidingoSABC3) June 10, 2019

Hendrik died of a broken heart . Shem 😭 #isidingo — Jade (@Jardashian6) June 10, 2019

When Zandre walked in at the end of yesterday's edpisode😭😭😭 #Isidingo pic.twitter.com/Pq3dhiyzBQ — ♊🎊21 on 13 JUNE🎊♊ (@__tiisetso__) June 11, 2019