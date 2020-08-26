‘Gomora’ and ‘The River’ go head-to-head as nominees for 4th Royalty Soapie Awards

Winnie Ntshaba, actress and the founder and CEO of the Royalty Soapie Awards, and comedian Mpho Pops ended the suspense of soapie and telenovela fans by announcing the nominees for the 4th Royalty Soapie Awards on SABC1 on Wednesday night. Pops was a riot and he took a dig at recent controversies encountered by a popular telenovela. Comedian Mpho Pops co-hosted the Royalty Soapie Awards nominee announcement with Winnie Ntshaba. Picture: Supplied He said: “It’s been tough times, especially if you work at ‘The Queen’.” Ntshaba, looking ever-so-glam, matched his wit with grace. Ahead of the nominations, she said: “What better way to learn about the industry than from the professionals that work in it every day.”

The pre-recorded announcement include inserts from industry heavyweights like Marisa Drummond, Adze Ugan, Robert Whitehead, among others providing insight into the hard work that goes behind populating this hugely successful genre.

This year, “Gomora” goes head-to-head with “The River” with 12 nominations each. “The Queen”, “Arendsvlei”, “Suidooster” and “Binnelanders” picks up several nods, too.

In a chat with Ntshaba, she said: “This year, we had quite a big turn out in terms of the submissions and that is exciting because those nominated came out at the top out of that.

“This is what competition is about, it makes everyone want to excel in their departments and give their all, making the end product of each soapie brilliant.

“So congratulations to all the nominees. Know that you were selected from a pool of talent.”

Nomsa Buthelezi, who plays Boipelo in “Generations: The Legacy” is in the running for Outstanding Supporting Actress. Picture: Supplied

Below is the full list of the 2020 nominees:

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION

7de Laan

Getroud met Rugby

Gomora

Isibaya

The River

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM

Gomora

Isibaya

Lithapo

The Queen

The River

OUTSTANDING EDITING TEAM

Arendsvlei

Gomora

Isibaya

Suidooster

The River

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING

Arendsvlei

Gomora

Isibaya

The Queen

The River

OUTSTANDING MAKE-UP & HAIR

7de Laan

Gomora

Muvhango

The Queen

The River

OUTSTANDING WARDROBE

Binnelanders

Gomora

Suidooster

The Queen

The River

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM

Arendsvlei

Gomora

Isithembiso

Skeem Saam

The River

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR

Dann-Jaques Mouton as Justin Booysen in 7de Laan

Luzuko Nkqeto as Bangizizwe in Isidingo

Sthembiso Khoza as Shaka Khoza in The Queen

Jeremia Phele as Uncle Maswabi in The Throne

Simphiwe Majozi as Sbu in Uzalo

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Nomsa Buthelezi as Boipelo in Generations: The Legacy

Sannah Mchunu as Zodwa in Gomora

Siyasanga Papu as Pretty in Gomora

Lydia Mokgokoloshi as Koko Mantsha in Skeem Saam

Zandile Msutwana as Vuyiswa in The Queen

OUTSTANDING NEWCOMER

Cantona James as Daniel Lafras in Arendsvlei

Sicelo Buthelezi as Teddy in Gomora

Siphesihle Ndaba as Mazet in Gomora

Richard September as Bennie in Suidooster

Thembinkosi Mthembu as Mabutho in The River

OUTSTANDING COUPLE

Roberto Kyle as Leeroy Foster and Craig Adriaanse as Wesley in Arendsvlei

Germandt Geldenhuys as Louis Koster and Je-Ani Swiegelaar as Naomi Koster in Binnelanders

David Louw as Simon Greeff and Christel van den Bergh as Renate Greef in Getroud met Rugby

Thulani Mtsweni as Sibiya and Nasiphi Ntabeni as Cebisa in Isidingo

Sindi Dlathu as Lindiwe and Hlomla Dandala as Zweli in The River

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR

Jody Abrahams as Lionel Foster in Arendsvlei

Vusi Kunene as Jack Mabaso in Generations: The Legacy

Gabriel Temudzani as Chief Vhafuwi Azwindini in Muvhango

Maurice Paige as Tyron Daniels in Suidooster

Presley Chweneyagae as Cobra in The River

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS

Lorraine Moropa as Pabi in Lithapo

Dieketseng Mnisi as MaNtuli in Skeem Saam

Sindi Dlathu as Lindiwe in The River

Tsholofelo Matshaba as Princess Odirile in The Throne

Dawn Thandeka King as MaNgcobo in Uzalo

OUTSTANDING MALE VILLAIN

Dirk Stoltz as DeWet Basson in 7de Laan

Jacques Gombault as Jonas in Binnelanders

Lindani Nkosi as Lincoln Sibeko in Isidingo

Thembinkosi Mthembu as Mabutho in The River

Zolisa Xaluva as Sello Morule in The Throne

OUTSTANDING FEMALE VILLAIN

Laré Birk as Alice Moolman in Binnelanders

Connie Chiume as Mam' Sonto in Gomora

Lesego Marakalla as Rachel in Skeem Saam

Denise Newman as Bridgette October in Suidooster

Sindi Dlathu as Lindiwe in Suidooster

OUTSTANDING SOAPIE

7de Laan

Binnelanders

Getroud met Rugby

Isidingo

The Queen

The public vote for the Most Popular Soapie continues until midnight on the 31 August.

The 4th Royalty Soapie Awards will be broadcasted on September 26 on SABC1 at 8pm.