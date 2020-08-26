‘Gomora’ and ‘The River’ go head-to-head as nominees for 4th Royalty Soapie Awards
Winnie Ntshaba, actress and the founder and CEO of the Royalty Soapie Awards, and comedian Mpho Pops ended the suspense of soapie and telenovela fans by announcing the nominees for the 4th Royalty Soapie Awards on SABC1 on Wednesday night.
Pops was a riot and he took a dig at recent controversies encountered by a popular telenovela.
He said: “It’s been tough times, especially if you work at ‘The Queen’.”
Ntshaba, looking ever-so-glam, matched his wit with grace.
Ahead of the nominations, she said: “What better way to learn about the industry than from the professionals that work in it every day.”
The pre-recorded announcement include inserts from industry heavyweights like Marisa Drummond, Adze Ugan, Robert Whitehead, among others providing insight into the hard work that goes behind populating this hugely successful genre.
This year, “Gomora” goes head-to-head with “The River” with 12 nominations each. “The Queen”, “Arendsvlei”, “Suidooster” and “Binnelanders” picks up several nods, too.
In a chat with Ntshaba, she said: “This year, we had quite a big turn out in terms of the submissions and that is exciting because those nominated came out at the top out of that.
“This is what competition is about, it makes everyone want to excel in their departments and give their all, making the end product of each soapie brilliant.
“So congratulations to all the nominees. Know that you were selected from a pool of talent.”
Below is the full list of the 2020 nominees:
OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION
7de Laan
Getroud met Rugby
Gomora
Isibaya
The River
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM
Gomora
Isibaya
Lithapo
The Queen
The River
OUTSTANDING EDITING TEAM
Arendsvlei
Gomora
Isibaya
Suidooster
The River
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING
Arendsvlei
Gomora
Isibaya
The Queen
The River
OUTSTANDING MAKE-UP & HAIR
7de Laan
Gomora
Muvhango
The Queen
The River
OUTSTANDING WARDROBE
Binnelanders
Gomora
Suidooster
The Queen
The River
OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM
Arendsvlei
Gomora
Isithembiso
Skeem Saam
The River
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR
Dann-Jaques Mouton as Justin Booysen in 7de Laan
Luzuko Nkqeto as Bangizizwe in Isidingo
Sthembiso Khoza as Shaka Khoza in The Queen
Jeremia Phele as Uncle Maswabi in The Throne
Simphiwe Majozi as Sbu in Uzalo
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Nomsa Buthelezi as Boipelo in Generations: The Legacy
Sannah Mchunu as Zodwa in Gomora
Siyasanga Papu as Pretty in Gomora
Lydia Mokgokoloshi as Koko Mantsha in Skeem Saam
Zandile Msutwana as Vuyiswa in The Queen
OUTSTANDING NEWCOMER
Cantona James as Daniel Lafras in Arendsvlei
Sicelo Buthelezi as Teddy in Gomora
Siphesihle Ndaba as Mazet in Gomora
Richard September as Bennie in Suidooster
Thembinkosi Mthembu as Mabutho in The River
OUTSTANDING COUPLE
Roberto Kyle as Leeroy Foster and Craig Adriaanse as Wesley in Arendsvlei
Germandt Geldenhuys as Louis Koster and Je-Ani Swiegelaar as Naomi Koster in Binnelanders
David Louw as Simon Greeff and Christel van den Bergh as Renate Greef in Getroud met Rugby
Thulani Mtsweni as Sibiya and Nasiphi Ntabeni as Cebisa in Isidingo
Sindi Dlathu as Lindiwe and Hlomla Dandala as Zweli in The River
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR
Jody Abrahams as Lionel Foster in Arendsvlei
Vusi Kunene as Jack Mabaso in Generations: The Legacy
Gabriel Temudzani as Chief Vhafuwi Azwindini in Muvhango
Maurice Paige as Tyron Daniels in Suidooster
Presley Chweneyagae as Cobra in The River
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS
Lorraine Moropa as Pabi in Lithapo
Dieketseng Mnisi as MaNtuli in Skeem Saam
Sindi Dlathu as Lindiwe in The River
Tsholofelo Matshaba as Princess Odirile in The Throne
Dawn Thandeka King as MaNgcobo in Uzalo
OUTSTANDING MALE VILLAIN
Dirk Stoltz as DeWet Basson in 7de Laan
Jacques Gombault as Jonas in Binnelanders
Lindani Nkosi as Lincoln Sibeko in Isidingo
Thembinkosi Mthembu as Mabutho in The River
Zolisa Xaluva as Sello Morule in The Throne
OUTSTANDING FEMALE VILLAIN
Laré Birk as Alice Moolman in Binnelanders
Connie Chiume as Mam' Sonto in Gomora
Lesego Marakalla as Rachel in Skeem Saam
Denise Newman as Bridgette October in Suidooster
Sindi Dlathu as Lindiwe in Suidooster
OUTSTANDING SOAPIE
7de Laan
Binnelanders
Getroud met Rugby
Isidingo
The Queen
The public vote for the Most Popular Soapie continues until midnight on the 31 August.
The 4th Royalty Soapie Awards will be broadcasted on September 26 on SABC1 at 8pm.