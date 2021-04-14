'Gomora' season 2 returns with shock, revenge and deceit

Later this month, “Gomora” fans are in for a treat as the series returns with more shock, revenge and deceit for season two. With season one set to end in a climax, Katlego Danke and Zolisa Xaluva will return for the second season with the two main families turning against each other in a story of more heartbreak, shocking revelations and a death that will shock viewers. The season is set to start on April 26, and viewers will find themselves at a heart of a court case that will see the stars of the drama series at odds with each other. With fate finally catching up with Mam’Sonto played by Connie Chiume – the woman who orchestrated a hijack that took her son-in-law’s life – hijack expert Mazet played by Siphesihle Ndaba and Ntokozo played by Ntobeko Sishi, viewers will see Gladys, played by Thembi Seete, setting out to seek revenge for the manner in which Mam’Sonto’s crocked ways have led to her son finding herself on the wrong side of the law. A shock death brings Thathi and Melusi closer than they were before.

The new season will bring about tragedy that will change the dynamics between the two families like never before in a story of betrayal, a love triangle and crime.

Nomsa Philiso, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, said “Gomora” attracted high viewership numbers in its debut season.

“Viewers are in for a treat as the storyline looks set to raise emotions even higher as their favourites will find themselves squaring up against each other in this extraordinary tale of two families at the heart of Alexandra.

“Viewers are also in for a big surprise as one of the main characters in the telenovela will die to plunge the two families into chaos, heartbreak and pandemonium,” said Philiso.

“Gomora” season two starts April 26 on Mzansi Magic DStv channel 161 at 7.30pm.