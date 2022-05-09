Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, May 9, 2022

‘Gomora’ star Siyabonga Zubane’s death is ‘unbelievably painful,’ say fellow actors

Siyabonga Zubane. Picture: Twitter

Published 3h ago

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of actor Siyabonga Zubane.

Popularly known for his role of Sdumo on the Mzansi Magic’s popular series “Gomora”, Zubane passed away on Saturday, May 7, at his rental home in Soweto.

MNet’s Shirley Adonisi confirmed Zubane’s untimely passing in a statement shared on the channel’s official social media page.

“We are saddened about the passing of Siyabonga Zubane. His debut TV role in 2017 was Bhungezi on ‘Isibaya’.

“Recently, he was Sdumo on ‘Gomora’. We'd like to extend our condolences to Siyabonga's family. His contribution to the TV industry will be treasured,” read the statement.

The cause of death is yet to be confirmed. However, the actor is believed to have committed suicide.

Tributes have been pouring in from fans, friends and industry colleagues since the news of his passing broke on social media over the weekend.

His co-stars and other local stars, including Connie Chuime, Sihle Ndada, Ama Qamata, expressed their shock and heartbreak.

Chuime posted on Instagram:“Oh my son kanti yini mara heh? What is happening to our children?"

She added: "Siya, I have no words…. Rest In Peace rising icon, you left your mark, and you will always be remembered! You were a true fighter and a go-getter! A true rising icon indeed.“

“I’ve been waiting for the past 24hrs for you to call me and tell me you’re just kidding.

“Still no call. Kubhlungu Siya. Thank you for leaving a piece of you with me after every scene. I love you mnganam (my friend). ❤️🕊phumula (rest),” shared “Gomora” actress Sihle Ndada.

“Siyabonga Zubane, We will NEVER forget you,” added fellow “Gomora” actress Ama Qamata.

“Siya’s passing is unbelievably painful. So young. So TALENTED. So gentle. May God accept your soul ntwana. Rest 💔,” said “Gomora” actress Lerato ‘Leera’ Mthethwa.

“I don't know him but my heart is aching ...Lord pls take the wheel,” commented Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo.

“Intliziyo yam ib’hlungu maan( My heart aches) May he rest in peace🕊,” added singer Vusi Nova.

Zubane’s passing comes just months after the passing of music icon Rikhado ‘Riky Riky’ Makhado and thespian Patrick Shai. The duo reportedly died by suicide.

Last year, “Arendsvlei” actor Ceagan Arendse’s family confirmed that the 34-year-old actor from Paarl also died by suicide.

Zubane’s funeral details are yet to be announced.

Kedibone Modise