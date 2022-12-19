‘Gqeberha: The Empire’ to premiere in January with a star-studded cast

As of January 16, viewers can expect the new telenovela that boasts an impressive cast, gripping storylines and mouth-watering plot twists. A stylish telenovela set in the Friendly City, “Gqeberha: The Empire” is about a man who seemingly has it all: family, love, money, power, glory and respect.

Produced by the multi-award-winning Tshedza Pictures (“The River”, “The Republic”, “Legacy”), this is the first Mzansi Magic telenovela filmed entirely in the Eastern Cape. “Gqeberha: The Empire’s” star-studded cast includes Zikhona Sodlaka (“The Wife”, “Blood Psalms”); Zandile Msutwana (“Grootboom & Sons”, “The Queen”); Mbulelo Grootboom (“Wounds”, “Suidooster”); Kay Bikitsha (“The Queen”); Phila Madlingozi (“Isikizi”, “The Queen”); Anele Matoti (“Recipes for Love and Murder”, “Wounds”); and Akhenime Mfenyana. “Mzansi Magic is excited to premiere a new telenovela, which is one of the genres our channel is known for and that our viewers enjoy greatly. With its premiere , we are excited to expand into Gqeberha and the Eastern Cape – a first for the telenovela world. With the incredible quality of storytelling from one of the top production houses on the continent, we are optimistic that the audiences will fall in love with the series,” said Shirley Adonisi, director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.

Luzuko Mxenge (played by Grootboom) is a successful businessman who is husband to three very different, very strong wives: Bulelwa (played by Sodlaka), Zimkhita (played by Msutwana) and Nozuko (played by Bikitsha). What more could he want? Another wife, for starters. His decision to expand the family soon threatens to bring out the bitterness his wives have long-suppressed ­­– but also comes with complications no one could have predicted, endangering his relationship with his heir-apparent. Will the Mxenge empire continue to thrive, or will in-fighting make it easier for enemies to infiltrate, bringing about the family’s downfall?

“Gqeberha: The Empire” follows themes of dynasty, family, love, betrayal, polygamy and jealousy, through the lens of characters viewers will be able to relate to – there will be those you root for, and those you love to hate. Mzansi Magic announced the cancellation of “The Queen” after seven seasons on air. “Gqeberha: The Empire” premieres on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161), Monday, January 16 at 9pm.