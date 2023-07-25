International drama series ‘Dynasty’ to replace ‘The Estate’ on SABC 3

When S3’s award-winning daily drama, “The Estate” goes on a hiatus at the end of its third season in July, it will not be replaced by a new local drama but international hit drama series “Dynasty”. “The Estate” will air its last episode on August 4. The local soapie made its debut on S3 in 2021 and stood out for its storyline, which revolves around topical issues such as land, politics and the crisis of governance.

The channel announced in May that the television drama series would be put on hold while reviews its offering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by #TheEstateOn3 OFFICIAL ACCOUNT (@theestate_on3)

“Dynasty” will take over S3 prime-time schedule, weekdays at 7pm from August 7, 2023. The iconic soapie, “Dynasty” centres around the conflict of the Carrington and the Colby families. “S3 is very excited to bring the new version of “Dynasty” to the South African linear television viewing audience. We continue to bring quality international content to South Africans that don’t have access to pay services.