Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLEntertainmentWhats OnCelebrityTVMoviesMusicBooksRoyals
Independent Online | Entertainment
Search IOL
IOLEntertainmentWhats OnCelebrityTVMoviesMusicBooksRoyals
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, July 25, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

International drama series ‘Dynasty’ to replace ‘The Estate’ on SABC 3

The cast of the international hit drama series “Dynasty”. Picture: Supplied

The cast of the international hit drama series “Dynasty”. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Share

When S3’s award-winning daily drama, “The Estate” goes on a hiatus at the end of its third season in July, it will not be replaced by a new local drama but international hit drama series “Dynasty”.

“The Estate” will air its last episode on August 4. The local soapie made its debut on S3 in 2021 and stood out for its storyline, which revolves around topical issues such as land, politics and the crisis of governance.

The channel announced in May that the television drama series would be put on hold while reviews its offering.

More on this

“Dynasty” will take over S3 prime-time schedule, weekdays at 7pm from August 7, 2023. The iconic soapie, “Dynasty” centres around the conflict of the Carrington and the Colby families.

“S3 is very excited to bring the new version of “Dynasty” to the South African linear television viewing audience. We continue to bring quality international content to South Africans that don’t have access to pay services.

“The series is the first to market within the linear television space in the country. ‘Dynasty’ promises to take audiences through an entertaining emotional journey of power struggles, back stabbings and entanglements.” shared David Makubyane, GM Platforms: Video Entertainment.

‘Dynasty’ has previously aired on streaming platform Netflix and now S3 viewers will be introduced to the powerful billionaire Blake Carrington played by Grant Show, his gorgeous and ambitious daughter, Fallon Carrington played by Elizabeth Gillies and James Mackay portrayed by Steven Carrington, the black sheep of the wealthy and conservative Carrington family.

Related Topics:

SABC2023NetflixEntertainmentSouth African EntertainmentSouth African CelebsTV Shows

Share

Recent stories by:

Oluthando Keteyi
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe