Jo-Anne Reyneke joins ‘Generations: The Legacy’

Former "Muvhango" star Jo-Anne Reyneke bags a new role in “Generations: The Legacy.’ The former “Muvhango” actress is set to make her debut in August. She has been cast as the smart charming and ruthlessly ambitious, Refilwe Zungu. Refilwe is the stepdaughter of Walter Nkaba, played by seasoned actor and television host Nimrod Nkosi. Her biological father, Daniel Zungu, who was was a struggle stalwart who died ten years ago, leaving her a fortune.

Over the years, Walter has unashamedly used Refilwe for his own political agendas. Refilwe is comfortable around alpha males, she grew up around them.

So, when Walter introduces her to one of his powerful associates, she knows exactly how to hold her own, leaving him weak at his knees.

Reyneke recently bagged a role on the new hit series “Isono”, which will be premiering on BET Africa.

She plays Angelina Duma, alongside Mzansi’s crème de la crème: Nthati Moshesh, Rami Chuene, Bohang Moeko, Senzo Radebe and Anga ‘Naakmusiq’ Makubalo.

She previously starred in "Black Tax", "High Rollers", "Isidingo", "Scandal", "Rhythm City" and "Broken Vows", among others.

The seasoned actress also appeared on SABC1 drama series "Intersexions", playing a character called, Layla.

Meanwhile, fans of "Generation: The Legacy" recently bid farewell to a long-serving member, Rapulana Seiphemo, who was part of the original cast.

Rapulana joined Mzansi Magic telenovela “The Queen” where he’ll be playing a character called Hector Sebata, a corrupt official who will stir things up in the popular telenovela.

*Catch "Generations: The Legacy" at 8pm on SABC1, weekdays.