Kamogelo Molatlhoe dreams of playing a villain

Actress Kamogelo Molatlhoe, who currently acts in two TV shows chatted to us about being a young actor in SA. Molatlhoe’s roles include Kea on e.tv's “Rhythm City”, a role she played since February 2019 and Cebile on SABC 2's “Lithapo”, a recently acquired role. “I always prefer to play roles that are different to who I am. My acting debut was when I played the character Gugu on “Bona Retsang”. I have also played Tshepang on season 1 of “Ingozi”. These roles challenged me as a new actor,” said Molatlhoe. The young actress said she mostly plays characters who are younger than her, however it is not by choice. “So far the roles I took on have not been about preference but rather about being given the platform to act. I love acting so the more I act, the happier I am, because I’m doing exactly what I love doing,” she said.

Molatlhoe said she would love to see fresh, new faces on TV.

“The industry should be opened. We need more young and talented and new faces on our screens. It will also give other actors an opportunity to network, collaborate, teach, create and provide platforms for each other,” she said.

While she offered advice for youngsters wanting to join the entertainment industry, she acknowledged that mental health, depression, feeling demotivated and a lack of a good mentor are some of the major problems that actors face in this day and age.

“Grow intentionally, know exactly what you want to do. Get a mentor, all, or nothing. With or without. Vision without execution is hallucination,”she said.

Her future goal is to become one of the most talented people in South Africa.

“I want to be a great talent in SA and most influential in Africa by creating teachable platforms and a philanthropist focusing on high school learners and integrating them into tertiary and the real world,” she said.

Her dream role is to one day play a villain.