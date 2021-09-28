Kelly Khumalo to make dramatic entrance on ‘House of Zwide’

Award winning singer Kelly Khumalo has bagged a new television gig on e.tv’s popular series “House of Zwide.” The singer’s cameo role will see her strut into the fashion house and demand only the best from House of Zwide’s latest range.

The “Empini” hitmaker is searching for an outfit for an event she will attend the following day with her flamboyant right-hand designer J’adore. In this special appearance the “Jehovah” hitmaker will give the team of House of Zwide a run for their money as they try and find a dress fit for the queen of Afro-pop. The show that replaced “Rhythm City” in July has kept audiences glued to their screens with its twisted storyline.

The show centres around Ona Molapo (Nefisa Mkhabela), a young talented township girl who dreams of being a fashion designer, and by astroke of luck lands an internship at the famous House of Zwide. A dream come true for the aspiring young designer. Little does she know that the deep secrets of her past are buried in the House of Zwide - she discovers that not only is she the daughter of the fashion icon but the man she adores as her father, was the hitman who killed her mother and stole her as a baby.

Produced by Bomb Productions and VideoVision Entertainment, “House of Zwide” introduces viewers to a fashionable Joburg family who bring high drama and ruthless ambition as they rise in the cut-throat fashion industry. The show stars former Generations star Vusi Kunene, who will play Funani Zwide, South Africa’s biggest fashion icon, founder and owner of “House of Zwide. He is joined by his overly ambitious and feisty wife Faith Zwide, played by legendary actress Winnie Ntshaba.