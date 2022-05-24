Lea Vivier and Mila Guy are the new faces on ‘Legacy’

Seasoned actress Lea Vivier will shake things up in M-Net’s popular series “Legacy” alongside Mila Guy. The troublesome sisters Maddie Evans and Chloe Evans made their debut on the award-winning telenovela on Monday.

Best known for her lead as Yola in the psychological thriller “Dam”, Vivier plays the role of rich socialite Maddie. Guy, who is popularly known for her critically acclaimed role as "Nonnie Blignout" in the film “Liewe Kersfeesvader”, will play the character of Chloe. The master-mind, Maddie convinces Chloe that the only way they can be happy, is to get back the riches they’ve been so cruelly deprived of after their father, a high flying businessman, lost all his wealth to insider trading and money laundering.

When they find themselves high and dry, the Evans sisters plot to steal millions from the Price family. Here’s what you need to know about the Evans siblings Maddie is in her late twenties. She’s cheeky, manipulative and very impulsive. Born with a silver spoon in her mouth, Maddie is determined to reclaim her wealth, by any means possible.

With her faithful sidekick and sister, Chloe, in tow, Maddie is ready to milk the Prices for all that they’re worth. Though beautiful and accomplished in her own way, Chloe has lived her life in Maddie’s shadow, bossed around and berated by the big sister who always knew best. Chloe, who is used to bending to her will, helps Maddie with her scheme. But it won’t be long before Chloe starts to doubt the wisdom of Maddie’s plan.

When the Prices take the sisters in, Chloe finds a warm, welcoming space, completely unlike her own family, she quickly bonds with Gordon and develops a warm rapport with Angelique. “Legacy”, M-Net’s first the first telenovela, made its debut in September 2020 and it become an instant hit with viewers across Mzansi. Production house Tshedza Pictures recently announced that the show will end in September.

This comes after M-Net’s market research showed that viewers want more limited series, rather than long-running telenovelas. The multi-award-winning series centres around the wealthy Price family and their struggle for power following the death of the family's patriarch, Sebastian Price. The show features a star-studded cast that includes Michelle Botes, Kgomotso Christopher, Siyabonga Thwala, Anton Jeftha and Mary Anne Barlow.