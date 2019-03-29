Linda Sokhulu plays Ziyanda, the latest addition to the cast of local soapie Rhythm City.

Playing the smart and sassy businesswoman, Ziyanda in "Rhythm City" is Linda Sokhulu. The beautiful actress who was also on "Isidingo" will make her debut on Tuesday, April 16, making her the latest addition on to soapie.

“I am looking forward to playing Ziyanda – it’s a very challenging role. She is worldly and street smart, sexy and a driver. She knows exactly what she wants and is not afraid to speak her mind. David and Suffo have no idea what they’re in for” said Sokhulu.

Ziyanda is described to have a booming laugh and a dirty sense of humour. She's a no-nonsense type of women and doesn’t have to prove she’s tough.

She is both streetwise and worldly and knows how to use her beauty and brains to get what she wants. To top it all, men want to be with her and women want to be like her.

She enters into Suffo’s life and lures him into a bigger world of business and power. She becomes his unlikely buddy. Ziyanda’s a tough-talking broad who isn’t afraid to speak her mind. She isn’t intimidated by Suffo in the slightest and speaks to him in a way he wouldn’t accept from another woman.



Ziyanda unwittingly challenges Suffo and Puleng’s compatibility and ultimately highlights their very different goals.

Ziyanda is the epitome of elegant sexiness.

Catch her debut on Tuesday, April 16 at 7pm e.tv, Openview channel 104 and DStv channel 194 .