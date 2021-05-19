Lindiwe Ngema arrested at her graduation party on 'Scandal!'

Graduations, like weddings, are life-changing event. These are probably the most emotional occasion in any person's life.

But imagine having to spend a night in a prison cell on what is supposed to be the happiest day of your life.

Yup. This is what goes down on e.tv “Scandal!” on Wednesday, May 19, when sweet Lindiwe, played by multi-talented Nomvelo Makhanya, finally graduates from Business School, her past comes back to haunt her and her family.

A night before Lindiwe’s big day, cops walk into the Newtonian, asking Lindiwe’s father Mlungisi Ngema (Patrick Mofokeng) about credit card fraudsters.

Ngema is obviously shocked to see Lindiwe’s boyfriend Nhlamulo among the fraudsters.

He never liked Nhlamulo despite the fact that Lindiwe is smitten with him.

So here’s a sneak peek of what goes down on the latest episode of Scandal!

An over-the-top graduation ceremony is underway at Chillax.

The venue is well decorated. Everyone is dressed to the nines.

They’re happy for Lindiwe. Lindiwe’s grandmother has landed from KZN.

Gloria, smilingly, makes a speech, highlighting all the rebellious things Lindiwe has ever done. Everyone is stunned by her speech.

Mr Ngema pulls Lindiwe aside and tells her about the conversation he’s had with the cops about her boyfriend. He demands an explanation from his daughter.

The number one suspect walks in, and Mr Ngema seems disturbed.

Meanwhile, the police discover a credit card cloning machine in the house where Lindiwe and her friends stay . It’s a mess!

As the event continues, Ngema makes his vote of thanks. He’s so proud of his daughter. A family hug and everything is perfect. It’s a party, after all.

Everyone is dancing and out of the blues, they hear sirens. The police arrest Lindiwe, in her designer dress and graduation gown.

Don’t miss the “Scandal!” drama, weekdays on e.tv at 7.30pm.