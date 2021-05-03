Luzuko Nkqeto plays shady mayor in new telenovela 'Lingashoni'

Fans either love him or hate him - this is the reaction actor, Luzuko Nkqeto is getting for his role on 1Magic’s new telenovela “Lingashoni”, a tale of bribes, betrayal and murder.

Nkqeto plays Joburg mayor Robert Nondumo, a cunning, manipulative and shrewd man who is always one step ahead of everyone else.

Nkqeto got the role through a self-tape audition process and acts alongside veteran actor Patrick Mofokeng, who plays Mandla Cele.

"Robert is the kind of man you wouldn't want to mess with, he would do anything to rise or stay in power.

“He is cunning, manipulative, shrewd like a snake, but sweet like a dove – a bit of a psycho, always a step ahead of his opponents.

“Like they say in politics, there are no permanent friends or enemies in his world,“ said Nkqeto about his new role.

Excited for the opportunity to work on a show of this calibre, Nkqeto said he felt like the “chosen one”.

"Grateful is the word I’d choose to describe how I feel to be part of such an amazing team of creatives.

“It’s like a perfect example of being the chosen one.

“The writing team must have spent some time in some place where other people have never been, for them to come up with something like this,“ he said.

“Lingashoni” deals with family and relationship dynamics, societal norms, power, greed and politics.

“It brings to the forefront real issues that no one is ever ready to address and most importantly, the stuff that most people want to talk about, but never get to because it seems insensitive,” Nkqeto said.

The former “Tsha Tsha” actor said that while trying to prepare himself for his character, he became frustrated because there were too many people that came to his mind; however, it became a breeze once he got into costume.

“The character showed up the minute I got into that costume. As they say, the rest is history,” said Nkqeto.

About filming during a pandemic, he said that despite it, this experience had been the most exciting ever for him.

“As hard as it has been because of the pandemic, this is by far the best and most exciting bunch of creatives I've ever been exposed to at one time.

I wouldn't ask for more. I'm blessed and it’s enough,” he said.

Lingashoni airs Mondays to Thursdays on 1Magic (DStv channel 103) at 7.30pm.