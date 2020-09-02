Mangaliso Ngema to star in new SABC drama
Veteran actor Mangaliso Ngema is set to star in SABC 1’s newest drama, “Family Secrets”.
This local drama series tells the story of Caesar Mokwena (played by Ngema), Africa’s wealthiest banker, and his ruthless rise to the top of global banking. Each week viewers get gripped by the lies, secrets and bodies he buries all to protect his billions.
The 13 part series will premiere on Sunday, September, 6 in a prime-time slot.
The news of Ngema’s new gig comes just weeks after he was let go from SABC 2’s “Lithapo” after claims of sexual harassment were levelled against him.
This is after actress Lorraine Moropa publicly exposed the actor's alleged sexual misconduct and inappropriate behaviour on set.
Ngema had since come out with a public apology on his Facebook account which read: “I am not going to deny any allegations levelled against my name. I will take full responsibility for the sexual harassment case. I apologize to Miss Lorraine Moropa and others for the abuse I directed towards them.”