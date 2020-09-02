Mangaliso Ngema to star in new SABC drama

Veteran actor Mangaliso Ngema is set to star in SABC 1’s newest drama, “Family Secrets”.

This local drama series tells the story of Caesar Mokwena (played by Ngema), Africa’s wealthiest banker, and his ruthless rise to the top of global banking. Each week viewers get gripped by the lies, secrets and bodies he buries all to protect his billions.

The 13 part series will premiere on Sunday, September, 6 in a prime-time slot.

The news of Ngema’s new gig comes just weeks after he was let go from SABC 2’s “Lithapo” after claims of sexual harassment were levelled against him.

This is after actress Lorraine Moropa publicly exposed the actor's alleged sexual misconduct and inappropriate behaviour on set.