Matthews Rantsoma talks 'Scandal!' debut and annoying forex traders

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Local celebs including Minnie Dlamini, Jessica Nkosi and Lusanda Mbane have joined thousands of social media users who are “annoyed” by alleged forex traders who share their testimonials on their social media comments sections. Well, it seems e.tv’s longest-running drama “Scandal!” wants to shine a light on the controversial - not to mention annoying - subject. And the popular soapie has added rising star Matthews Rantsoma to the cast. He plays Nhlamulo Maseko, a forex trader with the hots for Lindiwe Ngema (Nomvelo Makhanya). Nhlamulo made his debut this week and left female fans weak-kneed. His lingo is so poetic that it has earned the actor the nickname of “Kasi Shakespeare”. But Nhlamulo’s heart beats only for Lindiwe and the two get along like a house on fire until he gets her and her mother mixed up in his run-in with the law.

This begs the question: "Is Nhlamulo in Lindiwe’s life for all the right reasons?"

Matthews Rantsoma and Nomvelo Makhanya. Picture: Supplied

In a conversation with IOL Entertainment, Rantsoma said: “Nhlamulo Maseko is a forex trader, he’s intelligent, has a lot of love and care and he’s kind.

’Nhlamulo is also a wealthy young man who knows the kasi like the back of his hand. He’s very interesting.”

As for the forex trading angle incorporated into his character's story arc, he admitted: "I personally think there are so many misunderstandings around it (forex) and a lot of misinformation regarding what it really means.

“Then again, these are all the rumours, they might just be true. But because it’s a misunderstood industry, I think its potential might be... what we can never see it to be, whether good or bad.”

Matthews Rantsoma and Nomvelo Makhanya. Picture: Supplied

The star also highlighted some of the challenges he encountered in preparation for his new role.

“I had to learn a lot about ‘’scamtho’ (also known as township talk), about where it comes from.

“Luckily, I could seek help from theatre practitioners, teachers, writers and directors, I also referenced actors such as Themba Mkhoma and Jefferson Tshabalala, who helped me understand the history behind this beautiful kasi language."

“Scandal!” airs on weekdays at 7.30pm on e.tv (DStv channel 194).