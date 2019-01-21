Singer and actress Mmatema. Picture: Instagram

Award-winning TV host, singer and actress Mmatema has joined the cast of "Rhythm City "as Valentine, a daughter of a domestic worker from The Vaal. Valentine is a seductress with ambition and nothing solid to offer. She sees herself at the top with no qualifications. "I have always loved Rhythm City, my brother and I would always make sure that we watch it at 6pm before it moved to 7pm. For me to be on it is so amazing, a dream come true” commented the actress.

Although Valentine doesn't sing, Mmatema is hoping that one day the producers make her one of the singers. “it would be even more amazing if Valentine would sing on the show”, concluded Mmatema.

Mmatema is a celebrated singer, songwriter who rose to fame from South African Idols Season 11th. She has acted on a number of shows including SABC 2’s "Bones of My Bones". She is also the current host of SABC 1’s Gospel music show "Gospel Unplugged". This talented beauty from Zebediela, Limpopo studied Applied Linguistics from the Tshwane University of Technology before pursuing her musical dream.

As a musician, she has performed with a number of great acts the likes of Benjamin Dube and she has released her debut album with lead single Ke Lerato.

Mmatema appears on Rhythm City on e.tv Monday to Friday at 7pm.



