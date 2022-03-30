Msizi weds Dineo on 'Legacy'

After much convincing and persistence, Angelique finally gets what she has been longing for: Msizi marrying Dineo, in the hope of the Price family finally getting back their share of Legacy Investments as Sebastian’s will clause states. Should Dineo decide to remarry, she loses all power of Legacy Investment.

Dineo finally says yes to an ecstatic Msizi, who plans a beautiful traditional wedding in less than 24 hours. The couple seem happy, but they don’t know what Angelique has in store for them. Will Angelique finally succeed in getting rid of Dineo? Or will Dineo have a leg to stand on? “Legacy“ is based on the multimillionaire Price family, the Potgieters, a middle-class white family, and of late the Hugo family.

The show sees acting legends including Kgomotso Christopher, Mary-Anne Barlow, Michelle Botes and Siyabonga Thwala give jaw-dropping performances in relatable storylines. Production house Tshedza has decided to end the show after M-Net’s market research showed that viewers want more limited series rather than long-running telenovelas. MultiChoice also confirmed that “Legacy” will end after the second season and that “the channel will be exploring new avenues to entertain its loyal viewers to cater to their new and evolving desire for limited series”.

“Our viewership surveys guide us to adapt our content to the evolving needs of our customers. “Whilst Legacy is a popular show, our M-Net 101 customers have indicated that they now want more limited series rather than long-running telenovelas. “The success of our local strategy depends on how well we tune in to what our customers would like to see on their screens,” said Nomsa Philiso, the executive head of programming.

Philiso said that M-Net and Tshedza were aligned on the change in strategic direction and would be managing the impact on cast and crew. The entities have a long-standing working relationship and will continue collaborating on projects such as the award-winning “The River”, which has just been renewed for season 5. Phathu Makwarela and Gwydion Beynon, the co-owners of Tshedza Productions, said: “Working with M-Net Channel 101 has always been a dream for us as a company and we thank the channel for their incredible support and encouragement in bringing ’Legacy’ to life.”

