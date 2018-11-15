The winners for the 3rd Annual Royalty Soapie Awards were revealed in a glamorous event hosted by the South Africa comedian, Mpho Pops on Wednesday, November, 14.
For the past two years the awards were hosted by the City of Durban in KZN and now for the first time, the awards were held in Gauteng’s City of Ekurhuleni at Emperors Palace.
“We are very excited that we were able to bring the awards to Johannesburg. We hosted the awards successfully in the sunny City of Durban for two years and being able to bring the awards to the City of Gold has made the awards fully inclusive.
"We are hoping to take the awards to a new city every two to three years to ensure we leave our footprint in different regions.” said CEO and founder Winnie Ntshaba.
Out of the eighteen categories awarded, seventeen of which were adjudicated by a panel of judges. Seven categories covered creative and technical aspects while the rest recognised achievements in acting.
The seventeenth category was left in the hands of the public as they chose Most Popular Soapie of the Year.
The eighteenth category, Lifetime Achievement in the South African Soap Opera Industry was awarded by Royalty Soapie Awards EXCO to a person that has contributed significantly throughout his or her career to the development, upliftment and advancement of the soapie (small screen) industry.
Mzansi Magic’s "Isibaya" swooped up a total of four wins out of twenty nominations, following closely with three wins each was "Binnelanders" and "Isidingo".
“I am very pleased with the results and am very happy that most entrants were winners this evening. This would have not been possible without the support of our sponsors who value our creatives in the performing arts” added Ntshaba.
Technical Categories
Outstanding Art Direction
Binnelanders
Outstanding Directing Team
Isithembiso
Outstanding Editing Team
Isithembiso
Outstanding Lighting Team
Isibaya
Creative Categories
Outstanding Make-up & Hair
7de Laan
Outstanding Wardrobe
Isidingo
Outstanding Writing Team
Ring of Lies 2
Supporting Role Categories
Outstanding Newcomer
Kope Makgae as Mrekza in Generations: The Legacy
Outstanding Couple
Pallance Dladla and Linda Mtoba as Jabu and Zama in Isibaya
Outstanding Supporting Actor
Anga Makubalo as Obakeng Zamdela in Isidingo
Outstanding Supporting Actress
Kisha Skeï as Lexi Abrahams in Binnelanders
Lead Role Categories
Outstanding Soapie
Isibaya
Outstanding Female Villain
Lesego Marakalla as Rachel Kunutu in Skeem Saam
Outstanding Male Villain
Leroy Gopal as Fynn in Binnelanders
Outstanding Lead Actress
Thembi Nyandeni as Mkabayi in Isibaya
Outstanding Lead Actor
Motlatsi Mafatshe as Shechaba Moloi in Isidingo
Special Categories
Most Popular Soapie of the Year
Skeem Saam
Lifetime Achievement Award
Don Mlangeni-Nawa
