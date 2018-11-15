Mzansi Magic's "Isibaya". Picture: Supplied

The winners for the 3rd Annual Royalty Soapie Awards were revealed in a glamorous event hosted by the South Africa comedian, Mpho Pops on Wednesday, November, 14. For the past two years the awards were hosted by the City of Durban in KZN and now for the first time, the awards were held in Gauteng’s City of Ekurhuleni at Emperors Palace.

“We are very excited that we were able to bring the awards to Johannesburg. We hosted the awards successfully in the sunny City of Durban for two years and being able to bring the awards to the City of Gold has made the awards fully inclusive.

"We are hoping to take the awards to a new city every two to three years to ensure we leave our footprint in different regions.” said CEO and founder Winnie Ntshaba.

Out of the eighteen categories awarded, seventeen of which were adjudicated by a panel of judges. Seven categories covered creative and technical aspects while the rest recognised achievements in acting.

The seventeenth category was left in the hands of the public as they chose Most Popular Soapie of the Year.

The eighteenth category, Lifetime Achievement in the South African Soap Opera Industry was awarded by Royalty Soapie Awards EXCO to a person that has contributed significantly throughout his or her career to the development, upliftment and advancement of the soapie (small screen) industry.

Mzansi Magic’s "Isibaya" swooped up a total of four wins out of twenty nominations, following closely with three wins each was "Binnelanders" and "Isidingo".

“I am very pleased with the results and am very happy that most entrants were winners this evening. This would have not been possible without the support of our sponsors who value our creatives in the performing arts” added Ntshaba.

Technical Categories

Outstanding Art Direction

Binnelanders

Outstanding Directing Team

Isithembiso

Outstanding Editing Team

Isithembiso

Outstanding Lighting Team

Isibaya

Creative Categories

Outstanding Make-up & Hair

7de Laan

Outstanding Wardrobe

Isidingo

Outstanding Writing Team

Ring of Lies 2

Supporting Role Categories

Outstanding Newcomer

Kope Makgae as Mrekza in Generations: The Legacy

Outstanding Couple

Pallance Dladla and Linda Mtoba as Jabu and Zama in Isibaya

Outstanding Supporting Actor

Anga Makubalo as Obakeng Zamdela in Isidingo

Outstanding Supporting Actress

Kisha Skeï as Lexi Abrahams in Binnelanders

Lead Role Categories

Outstanding Soapie

Isibaya

Outstanding Female Villain

Lesego Marakalla as Rachel Kunutu in Skeem Saam

Outstanding Male Villain

Leroy Gopal as Fynn in Binnelanders

Outstanding Lead Actress

Thembi Nyandeni as Mkabayi in Isibaya

Outstanding Lead Actor

Motlatsi Mafatshe as Shechaba Moloi in Isidingo

Special Categories

Most Popular Soapie of the Year

Skeem Saam

Lifetime Achievement Award

Don Mlangeni-Nawa

IOL/Supplied