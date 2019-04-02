You guys!! My people 😭 #GiyaniLandofBlood pic.twitter.com/zzXF0qBjns— #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) April 1, 2019
The Xitsonga is on par. Thank you @PhathuMakwarela #GiyaniLandofBlood— Hosi (@Xingwidzi) April 1, 2019
I'm so happy for XiTsonga seeing their language and their culture on a mainstream TV show. That representation is so important and it's insane how it has taken so long. #GiyaniLandofBlood— Buhle Mbonambi (@Buhlebonga) April 2, 2019
#GiyaniLandOfBlood I am at peace that I no longer have to read subtitles heyy 😂😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/eTcyVM5FIF— 👑 Cadre. 🇿🇦 (@tekomak_) April 1, 2019
All the best to this award-winning national treasure @PhathuMakwarela and the team @TshedzaPictures for the first episode of #GiyaniLandOfBlood! Even before broadcast, you are all excellence personified! 🎊👏🏾🙌🏾— Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) April 1, 2019