

South African's waited with bated breath to catch the first episode of "Giyani - Land of Blood," SABC2's newest Xitsonga telenovela.

Giyani - Land of Blood is set in the heart of Limpopo and brings to life two families locked in a bitter, decades-long squabble over a banana plantation which was recently given to the people of Risinga.

The first episode, which aired last night, opened with a jubilant celebration of the land being returned to the community as a result of a successful land restitution claim. The farm is renamed Tiakeni , in tribute to the community’s perseverance in taking back their land.





The show stars Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Ndivhuho Mutsila, Wiseman Zitha and Linah 'Ebony' Ngcobo. The first episode trended on Twitter with many praising the show and its portrayal of the Xitsonga culture and language.





Rapper Sho Madjozi was one of the first people to tweet her excitement:





I'm so happy for XiTsonga seeing their language and their culture on a mainstream TV show. That representation is so important and it's insane how it has taken so long. #GiyaniLandofBlood — Buhle Mbonambi (@Buhlebonga) April 2, 2019

#GiyaniLandOfBlood I am at peace that I no longer have to read subtitles heyy 😂😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/eTcyVM5FIF — 👑 Cadre. 🇿🇦 (@tekomak_) April 1, 2019