NaakMusiqNaakMusiq. Picture: Instagram

Anga Makubalo aka NaakMusiq makes his return to SABC 3’s daily soapie Isidingo tonight, November 14.

Fans are in for a treat as he returns to shake things up in Horizon Deep.

NaakMusiq who has been filming since August is excited to be back playing the character of Obakeng, Nina Zamdela's (Khabonina Qubeka ) son.

“Viewers can expect a lot of surprises as Obakeng could be back for various reasons, they should keep watching the show to find out more,” says Yvonne Siphuka, Isidingo Publicist.

Fans are thrilled about Obakeng's return:

Catch Anga’s debut return tonight on Isidingo at 7pm on SABC 3.

IOL