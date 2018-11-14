NaakMusiqNaakMusiq. Picture: Instagram

Anga Makubalo aka NaakMusiq makes his return to SABC 3’s daily soapie Isidingo tonight, November 14. Fans are in for a treat as he returns to shake things up in Horizon Deep.

NaakMusiq who has been filming since August is excited to be back playing the character of Obakeng, Nina Zamdela's (Khabonina Qubeka ) son.

“Viewers can expect a lot of surprises as Obakeng could be back for various reasons, they should keep watching the show to find out more,” says Yvonne Siphuka, Isidingo Publicist.

Guess who's back! Has Obakeng come to Nina's recuse? We are excited to have @NaakMusiQ back on set with us. Tune in tonight as he makes his debut return. #Isidingo #Isidingo20years pic.twitter.com/rrmKisCkEQ — Isidingo (@IsidingoSABC3) November 14, 2018

Fans are thrilled about Obakeng's return:

I can't wait — Molatudi Motingoe (@ke_nna_mola) November 14, 2018

Come save your mother..she's about to go blind😏😏 — misslady (@tisana_busisiwe) November 14, 2018

Back to watching Isidingo Can't wait🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🤸🤸 https://t.co/1phjlJrO1g — MillisaBreakfast (@MillisaBreakfa2) November 14, 2018

Catch Anga’s debut return tonight on Isidingo at 7pm on SABC 3.