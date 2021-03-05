Nay Maps, Khaya Dladla and TK Dlamini return to ’Uzalo’

Some of the ’Uzalo’ breakout stars who became household names when the soapie started are set to make their return when the show’s new season starts today.

It’s been seven years since the hit SABC1 soapie debuted and since then it has gone on to win awards, becoming the highest-rated show on TV and attracting millions of viewers. It has also introduced viewers to new faces.

True to form, season 7 will feature a formidable ensemble cast comprised of popular new faces to deliver twists and reintroduce beloved Uzalo veterans to amp up the drama.

The alluring and enigmatic duo Mxolisi and Mastermind, played by Nay Maps and Ntokozo TK Dlamini, are back and have united again to pull off what promises to be the biggest heist KwaMashu has ever seen.

The notorious “Champagne life” King and Queen, GC and Thobile, played by Khaya Dladla and Nokuthula Mabika, have returned from their glamorous city life to shamelessly flaunt their “successes”.