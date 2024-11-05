Nelisiwe Sibisi joins the cast of ‘Scandal!’

Nelisiwe Sibisi is set to take up a powerful new role on e.tv’s award-winning daily drama, “Scandal!”, from November 5. Well-known for her former role as Mbali on “Durban Gen”, Sibisi’s new character Sanda is just as compelling.

According to a statement from the channel, Sanda cautiously reappears in Thapelo’s (Moses Mabuza) life after years of being absent. “Her entrance promises viewers an engaging tale that delves into unresolved conflicts while opening the door to new possibilities,” it read. Sanda steps into the scene after reading about Thapelo’s newfound success in his family business, Bechafela.

She decides to let Thapelo reconnect with their son, Khumo. “This is no easy decision for Sanda, who is a fiercely protective single mother who has worked hard to provide a strong foundation for her son. “With deep love and unwavering commitment, she has instilled discipline and kindness in Khumo, ensuring he grows up with solid values,” the statement read.

Many questions arise as Thapelo reunites with his son, Khumo and Sanda on “Scandal!”. Picture: Supplied. Known for its compelling storyline and unforgettable characters, this plot will see Sanda and Thapelo navigate the delicate waters of co-parenting. Viewers will be questioning the authenticity of Thapelo's transformation and the true intentions of Sanda, whose motivations seem wrapped in mystery. Viewers are in for a mix of excitement and anxiety as the reunion could signify a new chapter for the troubled family, or just an illusion of change.

“Sanda’s character brings strength, independence, and the unyielding spirit of a mother’s love. Determined to keep her son on the right path, she won’t allow anything to stand between her and Khumo,” ended the statement. Sibisi’s fans celebrated her return to TV. “💃💃💃💃yesss Queen 😍 missed you a lot ❤,” wrote @asemahle_thandi2.