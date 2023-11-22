Neo Rapetsoa wants viewers to brace themselves for exhilarating ride as she returns to ‘Generations: The Legacy’

Dynamic 22-year-old sensation Neo Rapetsoa is gearing up to set the screen ablaze with her return to the beloved South African television series, ‘Generations: The Legacy’. Her character, Dikeledi, affectionately known as 'Didi,' left an indelible mark during her previous stint on the show, captivating the hearts of fans across the nation.

The character, who is Fikile’s daughter, last appeared on the SABC1 soapie in October 2022. Now, she's back with a bang, bringing a renewed passion and charisma that is sure to captivate viewers all over again. "Returning to 'Generations: The Legacy' feels like coming home,” she said. The character made her return on the popular soapie on November 20.

“The show has been a significant part of my journey, and I can't wait to share the thrill of Dikeledi's next chapter with everyone. Brace yourselves for an exhilarating ride,” remarked the young actress. “We are excited about Neo’s return as Didi. Her performance in a compelling storyline is something we look forward to showcasing,” remarked series producer Costas Gavriel. The accomplished actress has appeared in Ferguson Films productions: ‘Unmarried’ S3 as Funi and Blessing on ‘The Queen’.

Neo Rapetsoa returns to 'Generations: The Legacy'. Picture: Supplied Long-format shows such as ‘Generations: The Legacy’ are constantly evolving with story lines taking their courses. Just this month the popular soapie said farewell to four characters, as another returned.

“The biggest adaptation I have had to make is that it is not personal; any decision made by directors or writers and production, unless stated otherwise, is never personal. It’s really just showbiz at the end of the day. “As much as we love what we do as actors, we have to adapt unfortunately to the fact that this is still show business. “It is a very fast industry, the pace of the industry is something I have learnt to adapt to and I’m really grateful that I've had a support structure that’s helped me understand that a delay is not a denial,” said Rapetsoa.

While away from ‘Generations: The Legacy,’ Rapetsoa appeared in the Multichoice Talent Factory South Africa’s film ‘Areyeng Jozi’. ‘Areyeng Jozi’ is a comedy about three friends from Ga-Masemola in Limpopo that go to Johannesburg with the aim of taking on the world and come across some challenges. The accomplished actress who has a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Live Performance from the African School of Film and Dramatic Arts (AFDA) in 2022, has also been spending time building her own personal brand.