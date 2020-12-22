New faces join e.tv's 'Rhythm City'

“Rhythm City” welcomes three new members to its stellar cast. Joining the daily drama is Kabelo Moalusi as Pastor Makoro, Limakatso Mokhiti as Deaconess Sonto, and Mpho Sebeng as Mose Lebone. Pastor Makoro enters the world of “Rhythm City” as a powerful man whom Pule has managed to get the better of, forcing him to endorse and renovate Suffocate's reputation. He is a man of class and expensive taste who knows his bible very well and can quote scriptures with ease. However, he's not a typical average pastor who believes that drinking and having girlfriends is not a sin. Deaconess Sonto is of full service to the Lord and his representative on earth, Pastor Makoro. She starts off believing fully in the pastor but will become weary of the ordained "Man of God" as she encounters a ruthless side to him, one that is filled with the ugly face of money and business.

Limakatso Mokhiti as Deaconess Sonto.

And Mose is a hustling, out for the take con. He arrives just before Christmas claiming to be Blossom's long-lost-son. Eager to make up for the past and for giving him up when he was a baby, Blossom accepts him as her son, despite misgivings from Kop and the kids.

Mpho Sebeng as Mose Lebone.

Mose soon manages to worm his way into Blossom's life all as part of Blossom's brother Mkhushulwa's ploy to get her to sign over her land to him.

The current storyline focus is on Suffocate’s failed attempt at putting together a concert after getting double-crossed by Pearl Genaro, and his reputation coming to ruin.

However, his eager yet street smart son Pule is determined to reclaim the Ndlovu name and reinstate it to its former glory. With that in mind, he plans on putting together another concert alongside his father, the problem is no one is willing to invest in their idea.

Will Pastor Mokoro’s backing of Suffocates reputation rebuild be what he needs, or is Pule going too far?

Catch Kabelo Moalusi, Limakatso Mokhiti and Mpho Sebeng as Mose Lebone on “Rhythm City" at 7:30pm.