Nomvelo Makhanya bows out of ‘Scandal!’ after nine years

Local SAFTA award-winning actress Nomvelo Makhanya is leaving "Scandal!", which has been her home for the past nine years. On the e.tv soapie, Makhanya portrayed Lindiwe Ngema, and her story has grown extraordinarily over the years.

She went from being a high school student in the Ngema household in Soweto to facing life as a young adult filled with trials and tribulations. She later became a club owner and found love, and married Nhlamulo. The couple recently became pregnant, a dream come true for them. But Lindiwe started feeling ill and, tragically, found out she had a chronic Illness. As her condition worsened, she was forced into a choice between the survival of her baby or having an abortion to ensure her own survival.

Lindiwe decided that after all she had gone through in life, she would take the risk of keeping her baby and fight to the bitter end. Makhanya said Lindiwe is set to take her very last breath on “Scandal!” on November 10, and viewers are ready to see her flourish elsewhere it is a bittersweet goodbye. We've come a long way hey😂 I'm gonna miss her ❤️#etvScandal pic.twitter.com/UL65CSyPfK — 👑💯 (@TheePrincess9) November 7, 2022 Lindiwe's Exit Is One Of The Most Saddest and Beautiful Exits I've Ever Seen On A TV Show 🥺❤️.. The Way The People In Her Circle Have Shown Her Love, If This Was A Real Life Thing As Someone Going Through That.. I'd Want Things To Go This Way. #etvScandal — Pamela Diale ✨. (@kaydial_e) November 8, 2022 I can't believe we about to say farewell to Lindiwe.. its amazing how fast she grew from this screens in front of us great job Nomvelo#etvscandal #etv pic.twitter.com/1x8N41TrNf — PURE/HONEY (@OurKingB) November 8, 2022 While “Scandal!” says goodbye to Lindiwe Ngema, a new character has been introduced - Reggie, portrayed by well-known actor Makhaola Ndebele.

Reggie is good looking and old-fashioned, a gentleman to just about everyone. Measured and always neatly dressed, Reggie’s wealth allowed him to retire fairly young, although he chooses to live a surprisingly modest life. After retirement, he took up a hobby he had always been interested in, painting. Reggie’s storyline is just the cheer Dintle has been needing.

