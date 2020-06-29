Noxolo Mathula misses hugging her co-workers

Actress Noxolo Mathula acts on South Africa’s number one soap, “Uzalo”, where she plays the character, Lily. She’s also acted in show like Mzansi Magic’s “eHostela” and “Ifalakhe”. Mathula, like many other actors, was hard hit during the Covid-19 pandemic and received the “no work, no play” treatment, but the actor is glad to be back on set, even though the new working order is strict. “It’s great being back on set. We all understand that we need this job in order to make ends meet so everyone is cooperating to the rules. It is quite tricky acting with masks on because now our eyes need to tell the story, which is a great challenge,” said Mathula.

She said the production company has put in place all the necessary measures to make sure that everyone is protected.

“There’s no kissing, touching or anything that has to do with physical contact. We even social distance in our scenes.

"Our food is packaged. The makeup department sanitizes our brushes regularly. Our number one rule is #NoMaskNoEntry!!! Literally turn back from wherever you come from just to get your mask,” said the actress.

One thing the actress misses though is being able to greet her work colleagues with a hug.

“It’s just really hard not being able to hug my fellow colleagues, but we need to keep everyone and ourselves safe. We’re getting used to the new normal”, she said.