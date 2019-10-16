Nyaniso Dzedze makes his debut on 'Rhythm City'









Actor, Nyaniso Dzedze will debut on Rhythm City on October 17. Picture: Supplied Actor Nyaniso Dzedze will make his debut on e.tv's "Rhythm City" on October 17. His character, Gift Twala, enters the daily soapie as an aid to the university, providing student accommodation. Gift likes the company of young, sexy women and is a confirmed blesser, who is willing to pay the students' rent or varsity fees and even help them with cash, as long as they are available when he wants them to be. "He is outgoing, popular and a go-getter. Even when he takes a liking to a girl, he is down the line about his intentions and leaves it up to them to make up their minds. He is also a generous blesser’," said Dzedze. Gift's story unfolds when he helps Mapula with her varsity fees because of her bursary being cancelled. He soon gets more of Mapula’s attention. He sees her when he wants to, without any drama. In return, he lives up to his name.

"At first he starts by helping with student accommodation and that's where the interaction kicks off. Gift is very complicated man and I like the character because I get to tell the story of the 'so called bad guy' from a man's perspective.

"I get to question his morals and values and what led him to be the way he is. Gift is also self-confident, has an analytical mind and a personality which soon makes him the talk of Diepkloof," said Dzedze.

About preparing for his character, Dzedze said: "We experience people like Gift on a daily basis. I allowed my experience to inform me and I revisited versions of myself to build on this character. On set I also learn from everyone and look at their ways of acting."

* Catch Nyaniso Dzedze from Thursday, October 17 at 7pm on "Rhythm City" on e.tv (DStv channel 194 and Openview Channel 104).