Actor Nyaniso Dzedze will make his debut on e.tv's "Rhythm City" on October 17.
His character, Gift Twala, enters the daily soapie as an aid to the university, providing student accommodation.
Gift likes the company of young, sexy women and is a confirmed blesser, who is willing to pay the students' rent or varsity fees and even help them with cash, as long as they are available when he wants them to be.
"He is outgoing, popular and a go-getter. Even when he takes a liking to a girl, he is down the line about his intentions and leaves it up to them to make up their minds. He is also a generous blesser’," said Dzedze.
Gift's story unfolds when he helps Mapula with her varsity fees because of her bursary being cancelled. He soon gets more of Mapula’s attention. He sees her when he wants to, without any drama. In return, he lives up to his name.