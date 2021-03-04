'Orphans of a Nation' to air on SABC3 next month

SABC3 secured the rights to a new Brazilian telenovela, “Orphans of a Nation” that will play three times a week from April 5. Created by Emmy Award winners Thelma Guedes and Duca Rachid, “Orphans of a Nation” tells of a beautiful love story set in the current context of refugees and immigrants from around the world who have left their countries of origin for various reasons. It’s a story of a love affair that overcomes all barriers, borders, and social and religious boundaries. Surprised by passion and fleeing a nation at war, Laila (Julia Dalavia) and Jamil (Renato Góes) arrive in Brazil to try to live the love that united them while they were still in the Middle East. She is a Syrian refugee, he is an employee of the powerful Sheik Aziz Abdallah, who forcibly took Laila as one of his wives.

Pat van Heerden, channel head at SABC3, said the show will make viewers feel more empathetic toward and knowledgeable about fellow global citizens.

“The telenovela has a great big love story at the centre of it but it also manages to place the drama in the real world of our time.

“It awakes in us a sense of our connections as a country to the plight of our own refugees in South Africa that too have their love stories and pain from fleeing their native lands,” he said.

“Orphans of a Nation” won an Emmy for best telenovela in 2020.

“The story begins in war-torn Syria and follows characters as they flee as refugees to Brazil.

“Orphans of a Nation” will air Monday to Wednesday from April 5 at 6.30pm on SABC3.