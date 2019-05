After Twitter's prodigal daughter Rachel Kunutu (Lesego Marakalla) finally got the wedding of her dreams that was Vienna themed, things didn't quite go as she had planned.

The petite Skeem Saam character was seen fleeing in her expensive white dress from the altar on last night's episode of the SABC 1 soapie. She has come a long way with her much older lover Marothi Maphuthuma (Macks Papo) who met her when she was a student at the fictional Turfloop High.





The pair were to be wed in a lavish ceremony that was to take place in the Magongwa garden, but after walking down the aisle to Wagner's 'Here Comes The Bride' played by a small orchestra, she spotted Levison Mkandawire ( played by Clayton Misoya whom we haven't seen on our screens in a minute) who is going to spill the beans on Marothi's plot that ended in the death of his first wife Angie.





Rachel had flashbacks, complained about not being able to breathe and fled.





Of course tweeps were left stunned at the action:













It's also worth mentioning that the groom and his party were dressed by local designer extraordinaire, Paledi Segapo.





One thing we all noticed is that like back then in her sunglass days while fraternising with her blesser, Rachel Kunutu is gorgeous and has class:Will Rachel finally make it down the aisle? We're all waiting with baited breath to see tonight's episode of Skeem Saam that will air on SABC1 at 6:30pm.