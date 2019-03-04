"Bold and the Beautiful" cast. Picture: Instagram

The SABC on Saturday afternoon announced that it will no longer broadcast the long-running American soapie "The Bold and the Beautiful" effective from 4 March. In its statement, the broadcaster said that the decision is based on the show's "poor return on investment whilst the financial investment to acquire the property kept increasing".

The soapie, which first aired on SABC in 1997, will be replaced by three local shows: a news and current affairs programme called "Democracy Gauge", which air at 5.30pm. This will be followed by the local sitcom "Taryn and Sharon" at 6pm and the local drama "Keeping Score" at 6.30pm.

While many applauded the broadcaster's decision, many expressed that the show will be missed by its loyal viewers. One user wrote: "I remember I grew up with this show on SABC1. It played at 6pm weekdays. It's going to be unreal for most viewers as the show has been playing on our screens for years."

To which another replied: "My gran and her friends are still seething".

