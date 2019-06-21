Annelisa Weiland. Picture: SABC

Annelisa Weiland, who plays Hilda Van Zyl will make her last appearance on the popular soapie in September this year.



Speaking on her departure, Weiland said, “Hilda has been a part of my life since 2000 and what a privilege to have been part of the supportive environment that 7de Laan has provided.”





“It has been a pleasure to have portrayed quirky little Hilda with her terrible dress sense, the unavoidable “serpies” and subjecting everyone to her terrible cooking,” she added.





“I have also enjoyed discovering the more serious and sophisticated side of Hilda and I have been fortunate to have interacted with so many interesting characters over the years,” she said.





She said that is was time for her to discover new challenges, opportunities and horizons in her old stamping ground, the Cape where she was born.





Thandi Ramathesele, Executive Producer of "7de Laan" said, “Annelisa remains one of the most talented people I have ever worked with. I have loved working with her and have always been impressed with her unique talent, commitment and consistency."





“Annelisa has without a doubt been a major contributor to 7de Laan’s success over the years and how South African audiences have received, loved and supported her is testament to that. I wish her continued success and may God continue to bless her,” added Ramathesele.





According to television critic Thinus Ferreira, Weiland will be joining the cast of Kyknet & Kie's daily drama, Suidooster.