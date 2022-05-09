‘Scandal’ and ‘House of Zwide’ hit record breaking viewership numbers

Two e.tv soapies have amped up their storylines and raked in millions of viewers in a single night. Scandal’s, “A Dark Obsession“, episode kept millions of fans glued to their screens with a storyline that flipped from love to obsession, while in ”House of Zwide“ Nomsa’s knowledge of Bra Carter working for a gangster leaves her stuck between a rock and a hard place.

According to the Broadcast Research Council South Africa (BRCSA), “Scandal!“ raked in 5 274 616 viewer on April 28, while e.tv’s ”House of Zwide“, which started under a year ago raked in 4 589 276 the same night - making it a record-breaking feat for the channel. The dark obsession storyline on “Scandal!” was a first of its kind in South Africa, and took viewers on a dramatic journey from Amo and Hlengi’s beautiful relationship which turns in to an ugly obsession. They were the show’s cute couple but the events that led to this storyline were anything but predictable.

Hlengi found new love with Dr. Nyasha and Amo was having none of it. He started stalking Hlengi and Dr. Nyasha, fixated on damaging their relationship. As the stalking progressed, so too did his willingness to hurt anyone who interfered. The storyline peaked when Dintle found Hlengi forcefully held captive in her own home by Amo. He became violent and both Dintle and Hlengi had to fight for their lives. While in “House of Zwide”, the return of Bra Carter, played by Andile Mbatha, brought viewers to the edge of their seats as he set up a job for Soka, who had been struggling to make ends meet while maintaining his relationships with Ona.

Nomsa confronted Soka for working with Tembisa’s biggest gangster but, after seeing the amount of money coming into the household, she becomes conflicted and finds herself stuck between a rock and a hard place. Aside from e.tv breaking its own records, SABC1’s “Uzalo” and “Generations: the Legacy” still lead the TV ratings with 6 471 686 and 5 566 826, consecutively. “Scandal!” airs Monday to Friday at 7.30pm and “House of Zwide” airs Monday to Friday at 7pm on e.tv.